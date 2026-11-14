Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been released from India’s ODI squad ahead of the fifth and final match against New Zealand. India will take on the hosts in the series decider at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 15), but Gurnoor will not be available for the fifth ODI.

The Punjab pacer has travelled to Wellington to join India’s Test squad as preparations begin for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand. Gurnoor, who is yet to make his Test debut, was added to India’s Test squad on Saturday. The BCCI confirmed that he would link up with the Test team and miss the final ODI. India have also decided against naming a replacement for him.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: New Zealand's Matt Henry Stars With 6 Wickets As India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat “The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Gurnoor will now link-up with the members of the Test squad and will not be available for the fifth ODI. There will be no replacement for the final ODI,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Gurnoor Brar’s Impressive Performance In India-New Zealand ODI Series Gurnoor featured in India’s playing XI in all four ODIs of the series and has taken nine wickets in three innings. He made an immediate impact in the opening match at Eden Park, picking up three wickets. The pacer followed it up with an even better performance in the second ODI at Hagley Stadium on November 7, where he returned with figures of 4/30. His spell helped India win the match and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rain prevented him from bowling in the third ODI. However, he returned to the wickets column in the fourth match at Bay Oval on Friday, claiming two wickets. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Embarrassing ODI Record After 4-Ball Duck In India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Who Could Replace Gurnoor Brar In India’s Playing XI? With Gurnoor unavailable for the series decider, India will have to make at least one change to their bowling attack. Yash Thakur and Mohammed Siraj are the two options available to the team management. Both pacers could also get an opportunity if India decide to leave out Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist-spinner had a disappointing outing in the fourth ODI. He went wicketless and conceded 73 runs in his eight overs. Mohammed Siraj To Join India’s Test Squad After Fifth ODI Mohammed Siraj is also part of India’s Test squad and will travel to Wellington after Sunday’s ODI. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Auqib Nabi have been named among the reserve players for the red-ball series.

The two-match Test series against New Zealand will begin on November 19, with India looking to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. India’s squad for 5th ODI Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (VC & WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

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