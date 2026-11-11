Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that being dropped from the Indian team after the T20 World Cup was a difficult phase for him. However, the Mumbai batter said he has now moved on from the setback and found a new focus in life.

Suryakumar last played for India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8. India won the match by 96 runs to lift the trophy, but Suryakumar’s own performance was disappointing as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. His poor run of form eventually cost him his place in the team.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Suryakumar admitted that it was not easy to deal with being left out of the Indian team. He also stressed the importance of being honest with oneself while dealing with difficult situations.

“Post the T20 World Cup win, it has been a little difficult. I don’t want to run away from that fact. If you aren’t honest with yourself, it’s very difficult to lead a happy life,” Suryakumar said.

The 34-year-old, however, revealed that the birth of his daughter during the IPL in May helped him shift his attention away from cricket.

“To be very honest, it (not being part of the team) has been very difficult. But at the same time, during the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. The focus shifted completely towards her,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar will now look to get back to his best in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is set to captain Mumbai in the domestic T20 competition, which begins on November 14.

The tournament will give the experienced batter an opportunity to get back among the runs and make a strong case for an India comeback.