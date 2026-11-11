The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the provincial capital. The match will now be played at the same venue as the ongoing first Test, with no change to the original schedule.

The second Test will begin on November 17 and conclude on November 21. Both teams will stay back in Rawalpindi after the opening match to complete the two-Test series. Lahore Smog Forces PCB To Change Test Venue The PCB cited “prevailing weather conditions” as the reason behind the venue change. However, severe smog in Lahore over the past few days had raised questions about whether the city could host an international Test match.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Confirmed, Mumbai Indians And Punjab Kings Complete Big Swap Ahead Of IPL 2027 According to ESPNcricinfo, Lahore recorded the worst air quality among cities worldwide on November 10. The city has also been competing with New Delhi for the unwanted distinction of having the world’s poorest air quality over the past week. The situation had become a concern for broadcasters as well. Reports suggested that they were worried about the quality of television coverage if heavy smog continued during the match. They had also reportedly been advised earlier in the week against making travel arrangements to Lahore for the second Test.

With the venue now changed, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain in Rawalpindi for the rest of the series. ALSO READ: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra In Race Against Time As New Zealand Announce Squad For India Test Series Not The First Time Pollution Has Affected Cricket In Pakistan This is not the first occasion when poor air quality in Punjab has forced Pakistan to change its cricket schedule. In November 2020, a white-ball series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which was originally scheduled to take place in Lahore, was shifted to Rawalpindi because of pollution concerns. A similar decision was taken in December 2022 when Pakistan’s Test against New Zealand was moved from Multan to Karachi. New Delhi Has Also Faced Similar Issues Air pollution has regularly affected cricket in New Delhi during the winter months. Several domestic matches have been shifted out of the capital because of poor visibility and hazardous air quality. An upcoming India-Sri Lanka ODI has also been moved out of New Delhi, although renovation work and visibility concerns were cited in that case. The Pakistan-Sri Lanka series will now finish in Rawalpindi, with the second and final Test scheduled to take place from November 17 to 21.