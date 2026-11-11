India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will captain Keralam in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which gets underway on November 14.

Keralam will begin their campaign against Madhya Pradesh at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on November 14. Samson will lead an 18-member squad that also features several familiar faces from domestic cricket.

Vishnu Vinod, who captains Keralam in red-ball cricket, has also been included in the squad. Experienced campaigner Jalaj Saxena is another notable name in the team.

Kerala Cricket League Performers Get Rewarded

A few players who impressed in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) have also earned places in the squad.

Top-order batter Ahammed Imran and batting all-rounder Govind Dev have been rewarded for their performances. Right-arm pacer KM Asif and left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur will add further options to the bowling attack.

Keralam have been placed in Group C alongside Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tripura.

The team had a disappointing campaign last season under Samson, finishing fourth in their group and missing out on a place in the knockout stage. They will be hoping for a better run this time around.

Sanju Samson’s Recent Form In T20 Cricket

Samson has had a mixed run in the ongoing series in New Zealand. After making a quickfire 67 in the first T20I, he has managed scores of 14, 18, 4 and 4 in his subsequent outings.