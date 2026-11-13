Apollo Micro Systems' shares soared over 8.5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday despite a sell-off in the domestic stock market after the Multibagger defence stock was added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index. The stock started the session slightly down at Rs 440 per share as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 440.10 on NSE. However, the Apollo Micro Systems shares picked up bullish momentum amid massive buying interest to hit an intraday and 52-week high at Rs 478, up 8.6 per cent from the last closing.

Earlier in an exchange filing, the Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company informed that the stock was added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index, saying the decision was taken after MSCI's November 2026 review. The change will be effective at the close of trading on November 30, 2026.

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Multibagger Stock

The stock rose over 70 per cent this year to date despite massive volatility in the stock market. In five years, it soared over Rs 3,700 per cent.

Time Frame Returns 5 days 13 per cent 1 Month 16 per cent 6 Months 56 per cent YTD 72 per cent 1 Year 69 per cent 5 Years 3,700 per cent

Stock Market Today

Indian stock market ended the three-day winning streak on Friday as key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower amid anticipation of a policy rate hike by the RBI next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October.

Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 25,144.30.