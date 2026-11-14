Assam Crime: A shocking incident took place in Assam's Guwahati, where a Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife and later jumped from a building and succumbed to his death. The incident took place in the Bamunimaidan area on Friday night. The boy inflicted serious injuries on his mother.

According to a senior police officer, cited by PTI, after the incident, the boy left his home. Interestingly, before leaving the house, he posted details of the attack in his school WhatsApp group. What Was Written In The Message? In the WhatsApp message, the boy asked his friends to locate the house and save his injured mother. Later, he went to the city's ABC area and reportedly jumped from a building's terrace and died.

ALSO READ: Assam: Survivors Recall Overcrowding, Speeding And Moments Before Head-On Collision That Killed 26 Police Registered A Case The mother, identified as Chandrani Kalita (50), has been rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and is in the ICU. She sustained serious injuries to her neck and is in a critical condition. The police have registered a case and further investigation regarding the motive of the attack is underway, the officer said. In a separate incident, three members of a family, including two children aged 7 and 8, were killed in an alleged attack by a man in Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Faruk Ahmed, has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Triple Murder In Golaghat The incident occurred at Golaghat village under Nilambazar police station following an alleged dispute within the family. Ahmed is accused of attacking five relatives during the altercation. ALSO READ: Assam: Dashcam Video Shows Minibus Overspeeding, Jumping Lane, Before Ramming Head-On Into Truck; 26 Killed | Updates His younger brothers, Jahangir Hussain, 8, and Alam Uddin, 7, died at the scene. Their father, Khalil Uddin, was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with severe injuries but died during treatment on Friday. The accused's mother, Alia Begum, and another brother, Altaf Hussain, also suffered serious injuries. Both remain hospitalised at SMCH, with their condition reported to be critical. Police have taken Ahmed into custody in connection with the triple murder. Further details about the circumstances leading to the attack are awaited. Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)