Survivors of the bus-truck collision that killed at least 26 people in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday have alleged that the passenger vehicle was overcrowded and travelling at a high speed before it crossed into the opposite lane and rammed into an oncoming truck.

One of the survivors, 30-year-old Moksudul Islam, claimed that the bus was carrying nearly 60 people despite having a seating capacity of around 30. He said several passengers were standing, while even the space meant for the driver's cabin was occupied.

ALSO READ: Assam: Dashcam Video Shows Minibus Overspeeding, Jumping Lane, Before Ramming Head-On Into Truck; 26 Killed | Updates “The bus had too many passengers. Around 50 per cent of them were standing, and even the cabin space, which was supposed to be free, was filled with passengers,” HT quoted Islam. A resident of Golaghat who works for a construction company, Islam was travelling with four of his colleagues. He sustained a head injury in the collision and was discharged after receiving initial treatment. Another survivor alleged that the bus was travelling at nearly 100 kmph when the driver lost control and entered the wrong lane. “It was at high speed when it suddenly lost control, crossed into the wrong lane and hit the oncoming truck. I was sitting beside the window and saw it happen. I was so scared that I thought I would die,” the passenger said.

The truck driver, who was also injured, gave a similar account, claiming that he was driving on the proper side when the bus suddenly entered his lane. “I was coming this way from Tezpur, and I was driving on the proper side. This bus suddenly came from the opposite direction. On such a wide road, it came directly into our lane and slammed straight into us, a direct head-on collision,” he said.

The driver added that the bus was travelling at an extremely high speed when it hit the truck. “Yes, the bus hit us. It came at such a high speed, it's beyond words,” he said, adding that he had suffered injuries to his hand and other parts of his body. Dashcam Footage Captures Moments Before Crash Dashcam footage from the truck has also emerged, capturing the moments before the collision. The footage could help investigators establish how the two vehicles approached each other before the impact. Assam, Kaziranga, NH715 🚨⚠️ Disturbing Visuals 🚨 Tempo Traveller HeadON with Container Lorry on undivided route. 23 Dead…Driver Distracted? @DriveSmart_IN https://t.co/fPyiyJA4gD — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) November 13, 2026 Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka had earlier said that preliminary investigation suggested that the bus was travelling at a very high speed and violating restrictions imposed near Kaziranga. He said the driver may have lost control before the collision. Around 12 injured people were undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, according to doctors at the facility.

Police are investigating the number of passengers travelling in the bus and the number of survivors. The accounts of the passengers and the truck driver have raised questions over possible overloading and speeding, though the exact cause of the collision is yet to be established.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi blamed alleged corruption, poor construction quality and a nexus between contractors and politicians for the tragedy. He claimed the accident could have been avoided if highways had been properly built and maintained. ALSO READ: Assam: 26 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Minibus Collides With Truck Near Kaziranga; CM Expresses Grief | Updates Gogoi alleged that national highways across Assam had become a “den of corruption” and questioned the collection of tolls despite the alleged poor condition of roads. Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Sena offered to arrange blood donations for the injured. AASU president Utpal Sarma said members of the organisation were ready to donate blood whenever required.