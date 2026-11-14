Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara was booked on Friday after a 15-year-old girl, who worked as a domestic help at his residence, accused him of rape. The minor, a resident of Simdega district, lodged an FIR at the Dhurwa police station, alleging that the Simdega MLA raped her at his Ranchi residence on August 5.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Tribal Leader Dies By Suicide After Alleging Harassment By Soren Govt And Land Brokers On Facebook Live Minor Alleges Assault, Pregnancy, And False Promise Of Education According to the complaint, the girl became pregnant following the alleged assault and later learnt during a medical examination that she had suffered a miscarriage. Speaking to news agency PTI, the minor stated that the MLA's family had brought her to Ranchi in May on the promise of enrolling her in a school, but instead forced her to work as a domestic help at his official residence.

"We have registered a case against the MLA from the Simdega assembly seat under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The victim has been sent to Sadar Hospital for her medical examination. Police will also record her statement," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar said.

MLA Bhushan Bara Denies Allegations Bara, a two-term MLA, denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and misleading". Questioning the delay in filing the complaint, Bara claimed the case was fabricated by individuals who had been expelled from the Congress party.

"Everything will be clear after investigation," he said. BJP Demands Immediate Arrest, Stages Protests The allegations have triggered a major political storm in Jharkhand, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanding strict action and immediate protection for the minor. Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi took to social media to express concern over the incident. "A horrifying case of serious sexual abuse of a 15-year-old orphaned tribal girl has come to light involving a Congress legislator from Simdega (Jharkhand). According to media reports, the victim was raped and is being repeatedly threatened," Devi posted. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das termed the incident "heart-breaking" and directly challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to expel Bara from the party. "If an iota of morality is left in Rahul Gandhi, he should immediately expel Bara and ensure his arrest through the Jharkhand chief minister," Das said, noting that the state was still reeling from the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren also slammed the ruling coalition, questioning its commitment to women's safety. BJP state president Aditya Sahu demanded Bara's immediate arrest and protection for the girl, alleging that women were unsafe under the JMM-Congress government. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests across the state, gheraoing the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi and burning an effigy of the MLA at Jhulan Singh Chowk in Simdega. BJP women's wing president Seema Singh called for a fair probe without political pressure, while BJP ST Morcha district president Rakesh Ravikant asserted that the tribal community would not compromise on the safety of its daughters. ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Three Women Dead, Four Injured After Coal Mass Collapses In Bokaro's CCL Mine Congress Accuses Opposition Of Politicising The Issue Responding to the backlash, former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur stated that the police had promptly registered an FIR and should be allowed to conduct an investigation. "The MLA has also spoken to the media. Let the police investigate the matter. If the allegations are found to be true and evidence emerges, the law will take its course," Thakur said. He accused the BJP of politicising the issue, pointing out that opposition leaders had begun issuing statements even before the formal complaint was lodged. Thakur further alleged that BJP state president Aditya Sahu had disclosed the victim's identity, claiming the BJP was more interested in politicising the issue than securing justice for her. (With Inputs From PTI)