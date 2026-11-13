A police investigation into the alleged links of five people arrested for attacking a young man in Kerala's Malappuram district has taken a new turn, with officers examining their suspected connections to a network involved in the supply and use of synthetic drugs, including MDMA.

The case involves a 19-year-old woman, identified as Safana, who allegedly sought help from four associates to get rid of her boyfriend. The five accused, three women and two men, were arrested by the Tirur police following the attack near Thazhepalam.

Investigators said Safana, of Pattambi in Palakkad district, went to Tirur to meet her friends Nadiya, 20, and Rabeeba, 25. Her boyfriend, also from Pattambi, reached Tirur with a friend upon learning that she was there. ALSO READ: Kochi Mercedes Crash: Judge's Minor Son Claims He Took Car Without Parents' Knowledge When the young man contacted Safana, Nadiya allegedly offered to meet him and take him to her. She arrived with two male associates, Irshad, 28, and Azharudheen, 25. The group initially met the two men near Tirur railway station before taking them towards the Thazhepalam bypass.

The accused allegedly forced the boyfriend and his friend into a car, where they were assaulted. The attackers also reportedly took the boyfriend's mobile phone before abandoning him, injured, by the roadside near the Thazhepalam riverbank at around 1.30 am.

The victim's friend alerted the police, following which a team led by Tirur Inspector Jaleel Karuthedath arrested all five accused in the early hours of Wednesday. They were later produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police Probe Suspected Drug Network Links Police are currently investigating whether the accused had links with suspects who had delivered the synthetic drugs. The duo also revealed that Nadiya and Rabeeba knew some people who were allegedly involved in the network, while Irshad and Azharudheen had been involved in previous drug-related cases.

Both of them also have a history of criminal cases, with serious charges of attempt to murder and assault. Both had been in prison before, and they were also on trial under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), police said.

Why Did The Woman Allegedly Target Her Boyfriend? The alleged motive behind the attack is also under investigation. Safana reportedly told the police that her boyfriend harassed her and restricted her freedom. The police are looking into how she was involved with the other co-accused and what the reasons behind the attack are.

ALSO READ: Kerala Man Gets CM VD Satheesan's Old Number, Poses As His PA For 7 Months, Calls Senior Police Officers Police have also indicated that they do not currently believe the attack was a paid 'quotation' arranged by Safana. Instead, they suspect she asked the group to deal with her boyfriend after he followed her to Tirur. The case is ongoing, and officers are further examining the subject's connections and relationships, the evidence about the drug network, and how the incident occurred.