Friday's killings of a woman and her son, and two siblings from separate families, occurred at around 1 pm in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.

The Opposition Congress slammed the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for "failing" to bring out a roadmap to peace.

Four Naga people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, a day after a Kuki woman was gunned down in neighbouring Senapati district, the police said.

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"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," he said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Haoleila and her son Kapangkhui of Shangshak village. The two others who were killed were August Ngalung and his sister Khanmila, residents of Tashar village.

The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries during a gunfight between rival groups in neighbouring Senapati district.

A Kuki organisation of Ukhrul denied any involvement of the Kuki-Zo community in the killings.

The Kuki CSO working committee, Ukhrul, said there should not be any attempt to implicate the community without credible and verifiable evidence.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Keisham Meghachandra attacked the BJP government following the killings.

He said, "Five people have been killed in the past 24 hours. When will the people feel secure? When will the government take accountability and responsibility for all these killings?"

Condolence messages by the chief minister cannot substitute for the lives lost in murders, the Congress leader told reporters.

Meghachandra said, "How many lives need to be lost for the government to stop the conflict? When will action be taken for the killings? Why has the government not been able to bring out a roadmap to peace?"

He said, "We condemn the killings of both Kuki and Naga civilians. Apart from the lives of innocent people lost in the last three and a half years, what gains have been achieved?"

Accusing the state and central governments of failing to provide security to the people, he said peace will never come without ensuring justice.

Assembly elections are due in the state early next year.

ALSO READ: 5 Killed In 24 Hours In Manipur: How Minor Torchlight Dispute Shifted Flashpoint From Meitei-Kuki To Kuki-Naga Conflict

In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

Clashes between Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts have also been reported this year, leaving at least 50 people dead since February.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by the Daily Jagran staff and has been published via a syndicated feed by PTI.)