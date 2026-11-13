Manipur Violence: Manipur once again witnessed a fresh spell of violence amid the government's efforts to bring normalcy to the northeastern state. A Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries in a gunfight between rival rebel groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

The gunfight broke out in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district around 11 am. Following the exchange of fire, a woman from Taphou Kuki village, who was working in a nearby field, was found shot dead.

ALSO READ: 5 Killed In 24 Hours In Manipur: How Minor Torchlight Dispute Shifted Flashpoint From Meitei-Kuki To Kuki-Naga Conflict The deceased, identified as K Chongloi (42), was found holding a sickle in her hand as she lay dead. Her body has been recovered by locals and security forces. Two men, identified as S David Chongloi (34) and Lamkhochon Chongloi (46), sustained injuries during the firing. They were both taken to hospitals in Kangpokpi district.

Govt Orders Probe Reacting to the incident, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has called for "a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation" into the incident. In a statement shared on X, Kipgen condemned in the strongest terms the brutal murder of Kimneineng Chongloi, wife of Thanggou Chongloi, a defenceless Kuki-Zo woman who was harvesting paddy near Taphou Kuki Village. https://t.co/G9HHRAbXGF — Nemcha Kipgen (@KipgenNemcha) November 12, 2026 "Two Kuki-Zo men also sustained severe gunshot injuries in the same incident: Sehkhongam David Chongloi, son of late Thangmang Chongloi, and Lamkhochon Chongloi, son of the late Semthang Chongloi. This heinous act of violence is an affront to human dignity. No grievance or difference can ever justify taking the life of a helpless and innocent mother," he added. ALSO READ: 'Plotted And Made Me Resign': Ex-Manipur CM Accuses BJP Leaders For Ouster, Questions Continued Violence

"I call for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law. I appeal for peace. I urge all communities to extend compassion and support to the affected families," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

In a statement, police said additional security forces, including CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles personnel, have been deployed in the area. It said security forces have cordoned off the nearby villages and are conducting search operations to prevent further escalation of violence.

Further, in a separate incident on 12th November, 2026, at about 3:00 PM, suspected Kuki armed miscreants fired several rounds from Lungter Hills towards farmers of Sinakeithel village, who were harvesting paddy in their fields under Litan Police Station, Ukhrul District. In the incident, one person, namely Newton Mahung (45) of Sinakeithel village, sustained a bullet injury to his right shoulder. Security forces deployed in the Sinakeithel area, comprising Ukhrul District Police, BSF and 6th MR, retaliated against the armed miscreants. The injured person was evacuated by security forces and rushed to District Hospital, Ukhrul, for medical treatment. The farmers present in the area were also safely evacuated by security forces. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) November 12, 2026 Dispute Over Jurisdiction Of Taphou Kuki village The incident took place amid protests by the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which organised a sit-in demonstration at the district headquarters over what it described as an "unsatisfactory response to the organisation's charter of demands" following the recent abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo civilians from Taphou Kuki village. COTU has demanded that Taphou Kuki village be brought under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi district police instead of the present Senapati district police station. Two Kuki youths who went missing from the vicinity of Taphou Kuki village on October 28 were found dead in neighbouring Senapati district on November 1.

Meanwhile, ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a Manipur High Court recommendation regarding Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Devastating ethnic conflict between the Meitei majority of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills expanded to other ethnic groups, forcing thousands of people living in the government shelters. (With PTI Inputs)