Pune's newest Metro corridor is bringing more than just a new commute option to the city. Its 23.2-km Pink Line, connecting the Hinjawadi IT hub with Shivajinagar, has introduced an all-women team of train operators, plans to meet nearly a third of its electricity requirements through solar power and marks India's first Metro project developed under the Centre's 2017 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor on November 3, while passenger services began the following day. Developed at a cost of around Rs 8,313 crore, the elevated route connects Maan on Pune's outskirts with the District Court Metro station in Shivajinagar, linking a major employment centre with the existing Metro network.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CNG Price Hike: Fuel Rates Raised Close To Rs 100 Per Kg In Nashik, Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad; PNG Gets Costlier Too One of its most distinctive features is its all-women driving team. Around 90 women have completed training and received competency certificates to operate trains on the corridor, with the overall plan being to have 100 women train operators. The initiative makes Pune's Pink Line India's first Metro corridor to have an entirely women-operated train-driving team.

The corridor also introduces a solar-powered component to its operations. Around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements are expected to be met through solar energy. Tata Power Renewables has been awarded a 7.67 MWp rooftop solar project covering all 23 stations and the Metro depot. The electricity generated will be used for the corridor's own consumption, helping reduce dependence on conventional power sources and operating costs.

How Pune's Pink Line Is Different From Other Metro Projects The project is also significant because of its financing and development model. It is India's first Metro rail project implemented under the public-private partnership framework of the Centre's New Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

The corridor was developed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, a joint venture involving Tata Group's TRIL Urban Transport and Germany's Siemens, in collaboration with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Its signalling infrastructure is another notable feature. The line uses Siemens' Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which enables continuous communication between trains and trackside equipment. The technology supports frequent train services and has provision for a future upgrade to fully automated, driverless operations.

Hinjawadi IT Hub Gets Metro Connectivity, But Last-Mile Gaps Remain The Pink Line offers the most significant benefit to commuters in the form of access to the IT hub of Pune, Hinjawadi. The previous Purple and Aqua lines did not connect to Hinjawadi, meaning most commuters relied on road transport to reach work.

Among the 23 stations of the corridor, 17 of them have already opened to the general public. The other six stations will be opened in a phased manner. At the District Court station, people will be able to change from the Purple and Aqua lines to go towards the other parts of the city.

But this new link does not put to rest all the difficulties of a daily commute. Transport specialists have underlined the need for improved feeder buses, shared autos, taxi pickup points, pedestrian facilities and group ticketing. ALSO READ: Hinjewadi To Shivajinagar In Minutes: PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro Line 3 Tomorrow | Check Stations, Timings The Pink Line had about 50,000 commuters on its inaugural day, but in the medium- to long term, the challenge will be to boost ridership to get more commuters on board each day and get people out of private vehicles.

Other interventions promoted by transport activists include parking charges, low-emission zones, and improvements to make cycling and walking more accessible. The corridor, thus, provides Pune with enhanced IT hub connectivity, increased women representation in trains, and a greener way of building metro. Whether this corridor gets realised or not is also linked to how well the city establishes synergy between the new line and the overall public transport system.