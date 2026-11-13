Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF), scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27. Anticipating heavy traffic congestion around the venue, authorities have urged commuters to avoid affected stretches, take alternative routes, opt for public transport, and plan their journeys in advance.

According to the advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter), heavy traffic congestion is expected across several key routes during the fair. Affected stretches include

🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | IITF 2026 📍 Bharat Mandapam | 14–27 November 2026 Traffic congestion is expected around Bharat Mandapam during the India International Trade Fair 2026. 🚗 Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use alternate routes, prefer public transport and plan their journeys accordingly. 🚦 Follow traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic personnel. 📞 Helpline: 1095 📲 Follow @dtptraffic for live traffic updates. #IITF2026 #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice

Mathura Road

Bhairon Marg

Ring Road

Shershah Road

Purana Qila Road

Bhagwan Das Road

Tilak Marg

Commuters not visiting the trade fair have been advised to bypass these routes to avoid delays.

IITF 2026: Entry Gates, Timings, And Tickets

Business visitors will be permitted entry from November 14 to 18 between 9:30 AM and 7:30 PM through gates 3, 4, 6, and 10.

For general visitors, entry will be allowed via gates 1, 4, 6, and 10, while exits are designated through gates 1, 4, 7, 9, and 10.

Entry tickets can be purchased online as well as at select Delhi Metro stations. However, tickets will not be available at the Supreme Court Metro station.

Parking Arrangements And Cab, Auto Pick-Up Points

Parking inside the ITPO premises is strictly prohibited for general visitors. Those arriving in private vehicles can utilise designated parking facilities at the ITPO basement, accessible via the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel, Bhairon Mandir Parking, and Bharat Mandapam Basement 2, which can be reached through the Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass 4.