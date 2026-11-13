New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander has been accused of leaking classified military documents, secret war plans, and sensitive operational intelligence to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative after being lured into an online honey-trap. According to a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police before a local court, the security breach compromised critical information regarding India's defence preparedness, drone capabilities, combat aircraft positioning, and strategic military installations. ALSO READ: Indian Navy Sailor Lured Into Honey Trap, Held For Sharing Classified Defence Data With Pakistani Operative Over 3,000 WhatsApp Messages Exchanged With Suspected Operative According to a report by The Indian Express, the extensive communication between the officer and the suspected operative took place over WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026. A total of 3,008 text messages, 65 images, 65 message reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls, and six URLs were exchanged between the two.

The officer was reportedly going through a difficult phase in his personal life when the woman, allegedly working for Pakistani intelligence, contacted him on social media, gradually escalating their interactions from casual chats to video calls and requests for classified data.

Secret War Plan Shared For Explicit Photographs One of the most startling allegations in the chargesheet concerns the manner in which classified documents were exchanged. Investigators stated that the Wing Commander uploaded a page from a classified document marked as a "secret war plan" immediately after receiving an explicit photograph from the operative. Police further alleged that the officer offered to share additional pages of the war plan in exchange for explicit pictures sent to him.

According to the police chargesheet, he "even stated that for each nude pic he will provide a new page of (the) war plan." Drone Capabilities, Leh Fighter Deployments, And Suratgarh Drills Compromised The intelligence breach extended well beyond individual documents, exposing crucial operational details of the Indian Air Force. According to the police, the Wing Commander shared comprehensive data about a classified drone unit, including its organisational structure, troop strength, trial runs, endurance limits, and targeting mechanisms. Additionally, he allegedly disclosed strategic locations earmarked for wartime deployment, the positioning of combat aircraft in Leh, and details of a military exercise conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh.

ALSO READ: Social Media Chats To Defence Leaks: How IAF Officer Was Honey-Trapped To Share Information With Pakistan Spyware And Malware Installed On Subordinates' Devices According to the chargesheet, the suspected operative sent malicious applications to gain access to the officer's digital ecosystem. More alarmingly, the chargesheet states that the Wing Commander followed instructions to install specific spyware and malware onto the information and communication technology (ICT) devices of five subordinates serving in his unit, potentially exposing a wider network of military devices to unauthorised access.

Arrest Under Official Secrets Act And Ongoing Probe The case first surfaced in May 2026 following an internal complaint by Air Force authorities. Delhi Police subsequently arrested the Wing Commander on May 30, 2026, under stringent provisions of the Official Secrets Act, after which he was remanded to judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Investigators are now probing whether other Indian defence personnel have been targeted through similar social media honey-trap operations. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)