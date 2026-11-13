Chhath Puja 2026 : Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Chhath Puja to be held on November 15 and 16. Anticipating that thousands of devotees would gather at various ghats for Chhath Puja in the next two days, Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts, especially several roads and stretches in the East, North-East, and Shahdara districts of the national capital.

This advisory specifies which routes will have vehicle restrictions and where movement will continue.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ponds and Yamuna ghats in these districts to offer prayers and perform religious rituals during the festival.

It wrote, "In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts.

Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance."

In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 12, 2026

Chhath Puja Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Roads to Avoid

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid traveling on Pusta Road between Shastri Park and Khajuri Chowk (and vice versa), the route from Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and the section from Shanti Van to the cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat).

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