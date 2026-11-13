- Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for Chhath Puja for Nov 15-16.
- Restrictions and diversions in East, North-East, and Shahdara districts.
- Avoid specific routes; use alternative roads and designated parking areas.
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Chhath Puja to be held on November 15 and 16. Anticipating that thousands of devotees would gather at various ghats for Chhath Puja in the next two days, Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts, especially several roads and stretches in the East, North-East, and Shahdara districts of the national capital.
This advisory specifies which routes will have vehicle restrictions and where movement will continue.
In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ponds and Yamuna ghats in these districts to offer prayers and perform religious rituals during the festival.
It wrote, "In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts.
Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance."
In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 12, 2026
Chhath Puja Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Roads to Avoid
The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid traveling on Pusta Road between Shastri Park and Khajuri Chowk (and vice versa), the route from Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and the section from Shanti Van to the cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat).
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Chhath Puja Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Alternative Roads
The traffic police have advised commuters traveling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.
- Commuters traveling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi may use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.
- Nanaksar T-Point -> Khajuri Chowk -> RTC Pusta Road
- Sabhapur Village -> Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti
- Local residents may also use Road No. 66.
- Take a diversion via SDM Office U-Turn and proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, as per traffic police instructions.
Chhath Puja Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Designated Parking
Parking arrangements have also been made by the Delhi Traffic Police for the convenience of those attending the celebrations.
Visitors are requested to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas:
- Yamuna Khadar near DND
- Open DDA Ground for Parking
- Open Ground, West Vinod Nagar, I.P. Extension, East Delhi
- Beside Khajuri Metro Station
- Vacant Yamuna land beside 2nd, 3.5, and 4.5 Pusta for Sonia Vihar residents
- Nanaksar Gurudwara Parking
- Vacant Land, Yamuna Khadar
- Vacant Land, Yamuna River Bank
- Open Ground near Gaushala, Old Iron Bridge, Yamuna River Bank
- Chhath Park, B1 & B2 Block, Nand Nagri, Delhi
- Chhath Ghat, Mandoli Teela
- Pusta Road NHAI Parking
- Near Sai Bhawan MCD Parking
Roadside parking and parking at restricted locations should be strictly avoided to ensure smooth traffic movement and emergency access.