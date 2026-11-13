Punjab: Police have arrested three individuals and recovered 76 intoxicant capsules after a video purportedly showing youths consuming drugs inside a public toilet in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar district, went viral on social media.

The incident came to light after a person recorded a video of two brothers allegedly consuming drugs inside the toilet. When confronted, the youths initially claimed they were only there to use the washroom. However, the video of their alleged drug consumption soon circulated widely online, prompting police action.