- Three individuals arrested in Rupnagar after viral drug video.
- Police recovered 76 intoxicant capsules from the accused.
- Accused charged under NDPS Act after positive dope tests.
Punjab: Police have arrested three individuals and recovered 76 intoxicant capsules after a video purportedly showing youths consuming drugs inside a public toilet in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar district, went viral on social media.
The incident came to light after a person recorded a video of two brothers allegedly consuming drugs inside the toilet. When confronted, the youths initially claimed they were only there to use the washroom. However, the video of their alleged drug consumption soon circulated widely online, prompting police action.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਿਹਾ ਅਸੀਂ ਬੱਸ ਗੀਤਾਂ ਚ ਸਿਫਤਾਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ Two young boys caught taking d*ugs inside the washroom area in Shri Chamkaur sahib #Punjab https://t.co/DZFeKweaAX— Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) November 10, 2026
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Police Action And Arrests
Speaking to NDTV, Inspector Shivendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sri Chamkaur Sahib police station, stated that police teams acted promptly after receiving information from some individuals regarding youths consuming drugs in the area. Police arrested three individuals and seized 76 intoxicant capsules from their possession.
All three accused tested positive in their dope tests, the SHO added.
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Accused Identified
Police have identified the individuals as brothers Kuldeep Singh and Sandeep Singh alias Sanju, both residents of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, along with Hardeep Singh, a resident of Kiri Afgana village.
A case has been registered against the trio under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) via FIR No. 200, dated November 9, 2026. All three accused have been produced before a local court.