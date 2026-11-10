Punjab Police have busted multiple suspected arms and drug trafficking networks in separate operations in Amritsar and Mohali, arresting 11 people and recovering an RPG, illegal pistols, ammunition, heroin and other narcotics. Investigators suspect that the networks were connected to foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of weapons and drugs for distribution among criminal elements.

In a major operation conducted jointly with a Central Agency, Amritsar Rural Police arrested seven accused and recovered one RPG (22 NETTO), two illegal pistols, 106 live cartridges, 7.904 kg of heroin, 5.152 kg of opium and 2.344 kg of ICE (methamphetamine).

The police also seized a drone, a GPS tracker and five mobile phones during the operation, according to Punjab Police.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar. Investigators are working to establish the backward and forward linkages of the network and identify other people involved.

Mohali Police Arrest Four In Drone-Based Heroin Racket

In a separate operation, Mohali Police arrested four men from Ferozepur district who were allegedly receiving heroin consignments dropped by drones from across the international border.

The accused were reportedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and supplied drugs in Mohali, Chandigarh and other parts of the Tricity. Preliminary investigations suggested that consignments were dropped at predetermined locations.

The arrests were made on November 7 after police received information about the suspects while patrolling in the Kharar area.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh (23), Sunil alias Sunny (26), Gurpreet Singh alias Guri (24) and Sukhchain Singh alias Sukha (23).

Police recovered five modern pistols, 100 grams of heroin and ₹1 lakh in suspected drug money. A Hyundai Creta was also seized.

A case has been registered at Kharar under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The four accused have been remanded to police custody for four days.

Police said none of them had previous criminal cases registered against them.

Probe Focuses On Foreign-Based Handlers

The two operations have brought alleged cross-border drug and weapons supply networks under investigation, with police examining how consignments were sourced, transported and distributed.

In Amritsar, investigators are attempting to trace the handlers and suppliers behind the recovered weapons and narcotics. In Mohali, the probe is focused on the alleged Pakistan-based contacts, drone delivery locations and the wider distribution network operating across the Tricity.