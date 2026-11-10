IRCTC Winter Tour Package 2026: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out a special winter package that takes travellers from Chennai to Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali. Called 'SMA72 Shimla Manali Winter Special Ex. Chennai,' the eight-day trip kicks off on 26 November till 3 December 2026. The package covers flights from Chennai to Chandigarh, hotel stays, local sightseeing and meals. However, travellers need to hurry as only 21 seats are left for this tour.

IRCTC Shimla-Manali Tour: Dates And Key Details The trip is for seven nights and eight days, with Chandigarh as both the arrival and departure point. One of the highlights is a ride on the UNESCO-listed Kalka-Shimla Toy Train that winds through 103 tunnels and more than 800 bridges.

ALSO READ: Luxury Travel In The USA: From Private Museums To Vintage Rail, 9 Ultimate High-End Experiences You Cannot Miss Which Places Will Be Covered During The Trip? The itinerary takes in Chandigarh, Shimla, Manali and Kullu. In Chandigarh, travellers will visit Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Elante Mall, Sector 17 Plaza, the Art Museum and Mansa Devi Temple. The city is featured on the first and seventh days of the tour.

Shimla offers time on Mall Road along with visits to Kali Bari Temple, Jakhu Temple, Kufri, Green Valley, Fun World and Himalayan Natural Park. On the way to Manali and Kullu, the group will stop at Sunder Nagar Lake, Pandoh Dam, Vaishno Devi Temple and a Kullu Shawl Factory. Once in Manali, the plan includes Hidimba Devi Temple, Manu Temple, Van Vihar, Club House, the Buddhist Monastery and the Tibetan Market. Atal Tunnel and Solang Valley are also on the list, provided the local authorities give permission.

What Facilities Are Included In The IRCTC Package? Flights from Chennai to Chandigarh and hotel accommodation for the entire trip are part of the package. Guests will spend two nights in Shimla, three nights in Manali and two nights in Chandigarh.

Air-conditioned tempo travellers will handle the local sightseeing. Breakfast and dinner are arranged for all seven days, and travel insurance is included as well. ALSO READ: IRCTC Launches 'Amazing Hyderabad' Four-Day Tour Package; Check Ticket Costs, Hotel Stays | Details Inside IRCTC Shimla-Manali Tour Package: Ticket Prices The final price depends on the number of persons per room. - Single occupancy: Rs 73,500 per person - Double occupancy: Rs 54,800 per person - Triple occupancy: Rs 52,000 per person - Child (5–11 years) with bed: Rs 44,600 - Child (5–11 years) without bed: Rs 39,600