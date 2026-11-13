Assam Bus-Truck Collision: A video from the dashcam of the container truck has surfaced online, showing the minibus approaching the goods carrier at high speed, jumping its lane and crashing head-on near Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Friday afternoon, leaving 26 people dead, including women and minors, and 20 injured.

Assam, Kaziranga, NH715 🚨⚠️ Disturbing Visuals 🚨 Tempo Traveller HeadON with Container Lorry on undivided route. 23 Dead…Driver Distracted? @DriveSmart_IN https://t.co/fPyiyJA4gD — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) November 13, 2026 The impact of the collision reduced the front section of the passenger vehicle to a mangled heap of metal, while the container truck veered off the highway. Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said that while the exact number of passengers travelling in the bus was not immediately known, around 45 people were estimated to be on board. ALSO READ: Assam: 26 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Minibus Collides With Truck Near Kaziranga; CM Expresses Grief | Updates

"Bus Was Running At Very High Speed, Violated Restrictions" According to officials, the minibus was allegedly travelling at high speed and violating restrictions imposed near the park before colliding with the truck at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate on National Highway-715.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Minibus Flagged As Habitual Offender With Pending Fines Speaking to PTI, a Golaghat District Transport Office (DTO) official revealed that the minibus had a history of repeated traffic violations, particularly for overspeeding along the Kaziranga corridor. "The vehicle was registered in the name of Anjir Ali of Nagaon. It was fined Rs 4,000 in Jorhat on March 3 for driving at a speed of 102 kmph. The vehicle had also received multiple overspeeding fines in Kaziranga, and several fines are pending," the official said.

The Golaghat district administration has ordered a thorough inquiry to examine whether the bus was carrying passengers beyond its permitted seating capacity alongside exceeding the speed limit near the park. Death Toll Rises To 26 Hospital authorities said that the death toll climbed steadily as several critically injured passengers succumbed to their injuries. "The total number of dead in the accident has increased to 26. Ambulances have taken the people to different hospitals, and we are collecting the data from them," Dr Dipam Kumar Barman, a senior doctor at Kohora Model Hospital, said.

Following the accident, nine ambulances were deployed to shift victims from Kohora Model Hospital to civil hospitals in Bokakhat and Golaghat, with 20 critically injured patients referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. Officials have identified 14 of the deceased so far, including 12-year-old Anurag Goala, minibus driver Abdul Mujid, handyman Subhash, Jyoti Majhi, Darpana Majhi, Rashid Ali, Hafiza Khatun, Farhana Yasmin, K R Lobho, Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Baby Karmakar, Damini Ghatowar, and Dipanjali Rongphar. Postmortems will be conducted during the day on Saturday at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.

President Murmu, PM Modi Condole Deaths; Ex-Gratia Announced President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep grief over the deaths. Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the mishap in Golaghat district of Assam. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 13, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Emergency Brakes Not Working': Video Captures Man Screaming As Kolkata–Sairang Express Derails Near Guwahati Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated he would visit the accident site on Saturday and assured full medical support for the survivors.

I will visit the accident site tomorrow morning to meet the affected families and ensure they receive every possible support, from medical care for the injured to relief for those who have lost loved ones. They are not alone in this difficult hour. Our prayers are with each of them. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2026 "The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," Sarma wrote on X. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the spot to supervise rescue efforts alongside Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. (With Inputs From PTI)