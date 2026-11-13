Patna Chhath Puja Advisory: The Patna Police have issued a traffic advisory as a huge crowd is expected to gather at the Ganga Ghats for the festival of Chhath. To maintain smooth commutes, vehicular movement has been restricted on November 15 and 16. Traffic will be diverted on some routes. Parking arrangements have also been planned.

Chhath Puja 2026: Patna Traffic Advisory The diversions will be in place from 12 PM to 7 PM on November 15. On November 16, traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 AM to 8 AM. Meanwhile, ambulances, fire trucks, and vehicles carrying patients have been exempted from the restrictions. Police have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly and avoid moving through the restricted routes.

ALSO READ: Chhath Festival: Patna Municipal Corporation Creates WhatsApp Chatbot To Find Nearby Puja Ghat; How It Works Patna Chhath Advisory: Which Routes To Avoid? Patna Police has announced several traffic restrictions for Chhath, including a ban on regular vehicles along key roads leading to the ghats. Ashoka Rajpath and the connecting stretch between Kargil Chowk and Didarganj Checkpost will stay closed to normal traffic during the notified hours.

The road between Digha Mor and Ashiana Mor will also face restrictions. Commuters using this stretch can switch to Canal Road instead. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed inside Patna. JP Setu will remain off-limits for private vehicles during the festival. This means vehicles coming towards Patna from Chhapra and Sonpur will have to avoid the bridge. Atal Path will see similar restrictions between R Block and Digha Ghat. The ban will not apply to vehicles carrying Chhath devotees.

Heavy vehicles arriving from Barh and Mokama will need to take the Fatuha Overbridge before joining the Bihta-Sarmera road via NH-30. Parking Rules Near Chhath Ghats The police have marked separate parking spots for devotees heading to different ghats. Those going to Collectorate Ghat, Mahendra Ghat or NIT Ghat can park at Gandhi Maidan. Visitors to Gaighat and Patna City ghats can use the City School campus, Mangal Talab, Hathiya Bagan, Loha Godown or the parking area outside Medanta Hospital.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Chhath Puja 2026 On Nov 15-16 Near Yamuna Ghats, Shahdara; Check Roads To Avoid For Didarganj Ghat, Katra Market Committee has been set aside as the parking location. Mobile Number Slip Mandatory Motorists must park only at the spots marked by the authorities and keep their vehicles properly lined up. Patna Traffic Police has also asked drivers to put a slip with their mobile number on the front windshield. This will help officials reach vehicle owners if needed. For traffic help, people can contact the district control room, police control room, traffic control room, or the concerned police officials.