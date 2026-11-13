- Patna launches WhatsApp chatbot for Chhath ghat locations.
- Devotees get ghat details, sanitation contacts, and Google location.
- CM directs strict security, cleanliness, and emergency response.
Jagran Correspondent, Patna | Chhath Puja began with Nahay-Khay on Friday, marking the first day of the four-day festival of purity, devotion, and sun worship. Authorities made special arrangements for the devotees in Bihar's Patna. The Patna Municipal Corporation launched a WhatsApp service to locate nearby puja ghats in the city.
The WhatsApp facility, available on 9264447449, provides information on the nearest ghats and ponds where devotees can offer arghya during the Chhath festival. The Patna Municipal Corporation created this WhatsApp chatbot so devotees can find nearby Chhath ghats and ponds.
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How WhatsApp Facility Helps Devotees
The WhatsApp chatbot provides the name and Google location of the ghat, along with the names and mobile numbers of the relevant sanitation inspector and zonal officer. This will make it easier for devotees to reach the ghat and obtain necessary information.
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Apart from this, the facility also offers information about various facilities of the Municipal Corporation and a tool to register complaints regarding civic issues.
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How It Works
- Send Hi on WhatsApp number 9264447449.
- Select your preferred language.
- Select the option View Nearest Ghat for Kartik Chhath.
- Once you share your live location, you will get complete information about the Chhath Ghat nearest to you.
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Orders Round-The-Clock Vigil Ahead Of Chhath
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed officials to ensure tight security, round-the-clock patrolling and special cleanliness drives at railway stations, bus stands and ghats ahead of Chhath festivals. Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, Choudhary directed all districts to deploy adequate police personnel and set up active Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to deal with emergencies.
He stressed that people returning to Bihar from other states and abroad during the festive season should feel safe and welcome. The chief minister asked district magistrates (DMs) to personally monitor cleanliness and security arrangements at public places and Chhath ghats, ensure adequate facilities, involve local volunteers and deploy swimmers at village-level ghats.
(With Manish Kumar's Inputs)