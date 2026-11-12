Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: The government is planning to convene a special session of Parliament soon to pass a Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, while paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

According to senior government leaders, a formal announcement regarding the session could be made anytime after the Chhath festival.

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When Will The Special Parliament Session Be Held?

Officials said that since the Monsoon Session of Parliament has not yet been prorogued, the upcoming special sitting will be convened as part of the ongoing Monsoon Session before it formally ends. Following a mandatory 15-day gap between sessions, the Winter Session is expected to begin in the second week of December and conclude before Christmas.