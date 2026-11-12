- Special Parliament session planned for women's reservation bill.
- Bill targets 33% women's quota, increased Lok Sabha seats.
- Government confident of two-thirds majority support for bill passage.
Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: The government is planning to convene a special session of Parliament soon to pass a Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, while paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.
According to senior government leaders, a formal announcement regarding the session could be made anytime after the Chhath festival.
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When Will The Special Parliament Session Be Held?
Officials said that since the Monsoon Session of Parliament has not yet been prorogued, the upcoming special sitting will be convened as part of the ongoing Monsoon Session before it formally ends. Following a mandatory 15-day gap between sessions, the Winter Session is expected to begin in the second week of December and conclude before Christmas.
With Chhath ending on November 16, officials indicated that the special session could be called after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tour on November 16-17. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be on a tour of the United States from November 16 to 19.
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The Numbers Game In Lok Sabha
Passing a Constitution Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. In the current 539-member Lok Sabha, a two-thirds majority of the full House stands at 360 MPs. Earlier in April, the bill fell short of the mark, securing 298 votes in favour and 234 against out of 534 members present.
This time, Government sources claim they have the support of 17 to 18 MPs beyond the required two-thirds mark, though exact details have not been disclosed.
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- NDA Additions: Twenty MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, along with six MPs who moved from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction to the NDA-aligned Shiv Sena, are reported to be supporting the bill.
- Opposition Shifts: The NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction, which has eight MPs, may extend support following recent indications from MP Supriya Sule.
- Other Support and Abstentions: Sources said the DMK, which has exited the opposition alliance, may also support the bill, though this has not been confirmed. In addition, MPs from several other parties are expected to abstain from voting, which would lower the two-thirds majority needed on the floor of the House.