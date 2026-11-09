Parliament Monsoon Session: The Parliament’s Monsoon Session has remained unprorogued for 88 days since both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned indefinitely on August 13, surpassing the earlier record of 87 days set in 2008. On Monday morning, neither of the houses had been officially prorogued, allowing the government to reconvene an extended or special sitting of the existing session with a minimum notice of 2 days.

The Centre’s decision to keep the session alive has sparked talks about a possible special parliamentary sitting to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.

What’s the rule for an extended sitting? An extended sitting of Parliament within an existing session shall be convened with a minimum notice of two days, while calling a new session typically needs a notice for a minimum of 14 days. The possibility is assumed to be significant, as a similar Constitution Amendment Bill failed to secure the required support in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget session on April 17.

ALSO READ: Smoke Billows Behind North Block Near Parliament; Fire Extinguished The Constitution does not specify a particular time limit for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die (indefinitely). The continued existence of an unprorogued session, therefore, does not in itself constitute any constitutional or procedural impropriety. The last un prorogued period was 18 years ago Indian Parliament's last longest unprorogued period was 87 days in 2008. Other extended intervals included 76 days in 1987, 54 days in 1989, 49 days each in 2006 and 2013, and 41 days in 1963.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Witness Mock Parliament Face-Off As Citizens' Group Plans Parallel Counter-Protest To INDIA Bloc On Oct 30 In 2008, the Lok Sabha reconvened on July 21 and 22 to take up a no-confidence motion against the then UPA government. The session was subsequently kept unprorogued, with the House meeting again on October 17 before being adjourned on October 24 to reconvene on December 10.