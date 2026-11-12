The playing of traditional Chhath songs at Mumbai railway stations ahead of the festival has triggered a political controversy, bringing the city's linguistic and cultural identity into focus. While some political leaders have objected to the broadcasts, others have defended the Railways' decision, questioning why songs celebrating a regional festival should become a point of contention.

The controversy surfaced after videos of Bhojpuri songs being played at stations circulated on social media. The broadcasts were part of the Railways' arrangements ahead of Chhath Puja, when special trains are being operated to manage the additional rush of passengers travelling to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Among the stations where the songs were played are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. ALSO READ: Chhath Marred By Railway Delays As Tejas, Amrit Bharat Among Several Trains Hit, Heavy Congestion At Patna Junction Objections Over Songs At Mumbai Stations Madhuri Manjrekar, a city functionary of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has lodged a complaint with the railway administration, objecting to the playing of Bhojpuri songs at public stations. She argued that railway stations should prioritise passenger convenience and that loud music could cause inconvenience.

Manjrekar also warned of a protest if the practice continued. The objections have also brought the question of equal representation of regional festivals into the debate, with critics asking whether Maharashtra's own cultural celebrations receive similar recognition at railway stations. The issue has drawn further attention after videos of the broadcasts circulated online.

Sanjay Nirupam Defends Railways' Initiative Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, from the Eknath Shinde faction, has backed the Railways' initiative. In a post on Instagram, he described Chhath songs as traditional hymns dedicated to Chhath Maiya, sung in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi.

“Chhath Puja is approaching, and to express devotion towards this grand festival, Indian Railways has decided to play Chhath songs at thousands of railway stations across the country, especially at stations and platforms from where devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar board trains to return to their villages... A woman corporator from Uddhav Thackeray's party reportedly objected after hearing these songs at a railway station in Dadar or Wadala, questioning why they were being played in Bhojpuri and not Marathi. The traditional Chhath songs, sung by our mothers and sisters for thousands of years, are in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi, and not even in Hindi. Railways has organised this as an expression of respect for the festival and its devotees. I believe no one should object to it,” ANI quoted Nirupam.

Congress leader Atul Londhe also criticised the objections, saying that while playing Marathi songs at railway stations was welcome, there was no reason to oppose Bhojpuri songs. He said Bhojpuri was also a good language and cautioned against politicising the issue.

What Central Railway Said In response to the controversy, a spokesperson from Central Railway said the administration plays jingles and awareness messages related to various themes on different days. The spokesperson said Chhath songs were being played at the stations where the special trains were stopping for the celebration. As per the Railways, the broadcasts are being played "during that time gap after the time necessary for all passenger-related announcements have been made".

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Day 3: Why Do Devotees Offer Arghya To The Setting Sun? Officials claimed that the music played did not hinder any announcements. These public gatherings have other effects as well, which have reignited a debate over how railway stations should serve these cultural celebrations, while not sacrificing passenger information and convenience.