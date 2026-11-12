UP Assembly Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), based on several extensive surveys, is reportedly considering dropping the maximum number of its MLAs in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh for the assembly elections. The ruling party, following a massive setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, has conducted surveys on different levels before announcing its candidates. The reports suggest that the BJP is considering releasing its first list of candidates by the end of November.

BJP's Internal Survey While the BJP won all the nine assembly seats in Gorakhpur district in the previous assembly election, the survey found six of the MLAs underperforming. Similarly, five out of seven MLAs in Deoria, four out of six in Kushinagar, and all three in Maharajganj are likely to be dropped, reported Jagran. Apart from this, the party is also considering dropping its only MLA in the Basti district.

As per the survey, one of the three MLAs in Siddharthnagar, including those from the coalition party, has been found underperforming. The report also suggests that the situation is similar in other regions, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM, Chandra Shekhar Azad's Party To Join Hands; How Election Dynamics Would Be Changed Party's Strategy Earlier, the reports also suggested that the party is likely to field several experienced MLCs and young faces to attract the votes of the Gen Zs. The survey was conducted at various levels by the BJP's national leadership, state organization, and state leadership. The internal surveys also suggested that a delay in the announcement of candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections affected the party's performance.

The resentment against the ruling party MLAs was also reported in its strongholds, such as Gorakhpur and Ballia. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be conducted in the early months of 2027, with the BJP eyeing to register a hat trick of victories.