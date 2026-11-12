Chennai Power Cut On November 13: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that several regions of Chennai will witness power outages on Friday. The authority stated that the maintenance works are being conducted to improve the electricity connectivity. The TANGEDCO further advised the residents to stay updated and plan their days accordingly. It further assures that the supply will be restored soon after the necessary maintenance works.

The TANGEDCO, in its advisory, stated that most of the regions will witness a power outage for five hours between 9 am and 2 pm. However, it further stated that supply in some of the regions could be restored before the scheduled time. The authority also stated that the repair works are being conducted to improve the electric infrastructure system in the city.

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Nungambakkam Highway

Moors Road

KNK Road

Wallace Garden 1st-3rd Street

Rutland Gate 1st-6th Street

Subbarao Avenue 1st-3rd Street

Anderson Road

Haddows Road 1, 2nd Street

Nawab Habibullah 1, 2nd Avenue

Pycrofts Garden (and all surrounding areas) - Pallavaram Old Sandhai Road

Pammal Main Road

Abdul Farooq Street

Kamarajar Nedunchalai

Deivasigamani Street

Muthamil Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Aranganathan Street

Devarajan Street

Chozhan Street

ISRO GuestHouse

Radiance

GE Company

Military Quarters

Air India

DRDO

Taj Flight Kitchen

BPCL

L&T

Hindustan Petroleum

Along with the industrial region, multiple areas of Kochar Apartment, such as 2nd Main Road, 2nd Cross Street, Main Road, 4th Street, 5th Street, 11th Street, and Reddy Palayam Road, also experienced the outage. The authority stated that several areas of Avadi, including Murugappa Polytechnic College, Check Post, NM Road, Thirumalairajapuram, Nandavanam Mettur, Kannikapuram, and Nehru Bazaar, also faced power cuts in the recent weeks.

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