- TANGEDCO announced power cut in Chennai on November 13.
- Outage scheduled for five hours, 9 AM to 2 PM.
- Maintenance work aims to improve city's electricity infrastructure.
Chennai Power Cut On November 13: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that several regions of Chennai will witness power outages on Friday. The authority stated that the maintenance works are being conducted to improve the electricity connectivity. The TANGEDCO further advised the residents to stay updated and plan their days accordingly. It further assures that the supply will be restored soon after the necessary maintenance works.
The TANGEDCO, in its advisory, stated that most of the regions will witness a power outage for five hours between 9 am and 2 pm. However, it further stated that supply in some of the regions could be restored before the scheduled time. The authority also stated that the repair works are being conducted to improve the electric infrastructure system in the city.
ALSO READ: Centre Plans Special Parliament Session To Pass Women's Quota, Delimitation Bills; How Numbers Stack Up
Power Cut In THESE Regions:
- College Road
College Lane
Nungambakkam Highway
Moors Road
KNK Road
Wallace Garden 1st-3rd Street
Rutland Gate 1st-6th Street
Subbarao Avenue 1st-3rd Street
Anderson Road
Haddows Road 1, 2nd Street
Nawab Habibullah 1, 2nd Avenue
Pycrofts Garden (and all surrounding areas)
- Pallavaram
Old Sandhai Road
Pammal Main Road
Abdul Farooq Street
Kamarajar Nedunchalai
Deivasigamani Street
Muthamil Nagar
Krishna Nagar
Aranganathan Street
Devarajan Street
Chozhan Street
ISRO GuestHouse
Radiance
GE Company
Military Quarters
Air India
DRDO
Taj Flight Kitchen
BPCL
L&T
Hindustan Petroleum
Recommended For You
Along with the industrial region, multiple areas of Kochar Apartment, such as 2nd Main Road, 2nd Cross Street, Main Road, 4th Street, 5th Street, 11th Street, and Reddy Palayam Road, also experienced the outage. The authority stated that several areas of Avadi, including Murugappa Polytechnic College, Check Post, NM Road, Thirumalairajapuram, Nandavanam Mettur, Kannikapuram, and Nehru Bazaar, also faced power cuts in the recent weeks.
ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: BJP Likely To Axe Majority Of Sitting MLAs In Gorakhpur, Deoria, Other Eastern Districts
Apart from this, the residents of several regions of Tambaram, such as Thiruvengadam Nagar, Melandai Street, South Street, Poornalingam Street, Kalyan Nagar, and Vaigai Nagar, also witnessed power outages.