Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has rattled the Opposition by hinting at the possibility of Parliament being reconvened. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the women's reservation law will be implemented soon, and the government is working towards it.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, demanding that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss the government's proposal for delimitation. Although Rijiju did not make any clear comment on calling an urgent session to bring a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement the women's reservation law from 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent, he said that in the past too, Parliament has been reconvened without prorogation.

ALSO READ: 'Maintain Existing Strength Of Lok Sabha For Another 25 Years': Kharge Writes To PM The monsoon session, which ended on August 13, has not yet been prorogued. Rijiju said, "The Prime Minister has already made a clear commitment to the women of the country that women's reservation and the promises made to women by Parliament will be implemented. We are working on that basis."

The Congress president said Rijiju's remarks were linked to the delay in the adjournment of the monsoon session of Parliament. Kharge, in a letter to PM Modi, said, "This is a very important issue for the country. Please do not try to force things like you did on April 16-17, 2026." April 16-17 refers to the discussion and voting on the bill in the Lok Sabha, in which the opposition defeated the government's proposed legislation.

Demand To Keep Existing Lok Sabha Seats Stable For 25 Years Kharge told the Prime Minister that his party's position is clear: the current strength of the Lok Sabha, at 543 MPs, and the states' share in it should be frozen for 25 years. Congress also wants women's reservations implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, based on the current strength of Parliament.

ALSO READ: 'Discrimination Flows Through Their Veins': Congress Leader Slams BJP Over Haldwani 'Shuddhikaran' Ceremony The Congress president reminded the Prime Minister that he had written to him on July 16 as well, demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the government's proposals on delimitation and said that political parties should be given adequate time to study the proposals before they are tabled in Parliament.