Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister is yet again at loggerheads with the Congress party, but this time, the slugfest is over the recent GDP growth data of the government.

The clash took place on the social media platform X on Wednesday after the Kerala Congress handle mocked the GDP data with a picture of a mug filled with beer and thick foam.

The beer part of the mug was labelled 'Indian Economy' while the fizz atop was named 'Official GDP.'

The Kerala Congress posted the image with the caption, Nobody believes the fake story anymore. The world can see through the fakery."

Rijiju hit back at Congress, quipping if the party was in a state of deep intoxication or swayed by blind loathing.

"Is the Congress Party in a state of deep intoxication due to drinking too much beer or are Congressmen so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they have lost touch with the ground reality?" Rijiju jabbed.

Is Congress Party in a state of deep intoxication due to drinking too much beer or Congressmen are so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they have lost touch with the ground reality? https://t.co/kSbDhB3Qc3

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 2, 2026

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What's GDP row?

The Central government on Monday released the GDP growth data. India grew at faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2027, defying the global slowdown over the West Asia war.