PM Modi Insta Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed India's GDP growth in the first quarter of the current financial year despite the ongoing war in the Middle East. In his latest Instagram video, the prime minister stressed that India continued its financial growth despite a disruption in the supply chains. While focusing on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi also took a sharp jibe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading fears.

Nation Is Filled With Joy: PM Modi The prime minister highlighted that while the global economy has largely remained unstable since the COVID outbreak, India has managed to progress rapidly. "A growth rate of 7.8 per cent--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted," PM Modi stated in his video.

ALSO READ: 'Exemplary, Herculean Feat': PM Modi Lauds India's Q1 GDP Growth As Economy Soars At 7.8% "Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly. Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential," the prime minister added.

PM Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi While taking a strong jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the same video, PM Modi stated that some people within the country have been spreading negativity. He mentioned 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' in his video allegedly to mock Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to address the issue of paper leaks.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. ALSO READ: RBI MPC: Central Bank Raises FY27 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.7%, Lowers Inflation Projection To 5%