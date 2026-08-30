Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised demonstrators for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag during a protest outside Madison Square Garden in New York. The protest took place on Saturday, August 29, as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event inside the venue.

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Rijiju's Warning To Protesters

Rijiju stated that while criticism of the RSS, BJP, or the government is acceptable, he warned against insulting India or its national flag.

"We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or Govt. but don’t abuse our nation. Listen carefully.. Don’t insult our flag and my country. It will cost you very dearly," Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His remarks came after videos of the protest circulated online, allegedly showing pro-Khalistan protesters disrespecting the Indian tricolour.

We always said, you have freedom to criticize RSS, BJP or Govt. but don't abuse our nation.



ध्यान से सुनें.. हमारे झंडे और मेरे देश का अपमान मत करो। यह तुम्हें बहुत ज़्यादा महंगा पड़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/THH2kT49yc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2026

Protesters Tie Indian Flag to Foot, Tear Another Outside MSG Venue

Videos circulating online purportedly showed a demonstrator tying the Indian national flag around his foot while posing for cameras, as others were seen tearing another tricolour apart while dancing and cheering.

The protesters were associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organisation listed as a terrorist group by the Government of India, Mint reported.