- Kiren Rijiju warned protesters against insulting Indian national flag.
- Protesters allegedly tied flag to foot, tore another in New York.
- Incident occurred during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised demonstrators for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag during a protest outside Madison Square Garden in New York. The protest took place on Saturday, August 29, as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event inside the venue.
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Rijiju's Warning To Protesters
Rijiju stated that while criticism of the RSS, BJP, or the government is acceptable, he warned against insulting India or its national flag.
"We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or Govt. but don’t abuse our nation. Listen carefully.. Don’t insult our flag and my country. It will cost you very dearly," Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
His remarks came after videos of the protest circulated online, allegedly showing pro-Khalistan protesters disrespecting the Indian tricolour.
We always said, you have freedom to criticize RSS, BJP or Govt. but don't abuse our nation.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2026
ध्यान से सुनें.. हमारे झंडे और मेरे देश का अपमान मत करो। यह तुम्हें बहुत ज़्यादा महंगा पड़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/THH2kT49yc
Protesters Tie Indian Flag to Foot, Tear Another Outside MSG Venue
Videos circulating online purportedly showed a demonstrator tying the Indian national flag around his foot while posing for cameras, as others were seen tearing another tricolour apart while dancing and cheering.
The protesters were associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organisation listed as a terrorist group by the Government of India, Mint reported.
The pro-Khalistan protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden to oppose Bhagwat's address. They carried banners and posters targeting the RSS and the Indian government, raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans, and placed a garland of shoes around a cutout of Bhagwat.
Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event
Bhagwat was invited by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) to address an event at the "Universal Oneness Celebration" at the Infosys Theatre inside Madison Square Garden.
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The RSS chief arrived in the US as part of a three-country tour linked to the organisation's centenary-year global outreach.
However, his appearance at the event triggered demonstrations from anti-India and pro-Khalistan groups, with SFJ at the forefront of the demonstrations.