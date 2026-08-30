New York: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said this while addressing the One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders' Summit here. Bhagwat said that in Bharat, people of all denominations live. "By tradition, Bharat has given shelter to everybody. Those who could not find a safe place in the world came to Bharat, where they found their place," he said.

Bhagwat clarifies RSS stand on 'Hindu Rashtra "We as RSS think, because we have this knowledge that world humanity is one, it is our duty to go all over the world and tell everybody that, in spite of diversities, we are one," he said.

"Muslim brothers asked me a question: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu," he said. "Where there is ''me'' and ''mine'', there is no solution. ''We'' and ''ours'' is the solution," he added.

#WATCH | New York, US: At the "One World One Humanity" event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal… pic.twitter.com/e5UYZPppU8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026 "We (RSS) are serving. While serving, we don't see discrimination. Whoever is in need, we are serving. One lakh thirty thousand service projects are being run by our Swayamsevaks with the help of society. They served everywhere and served equally," Bhagwat said. Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.

ALSO READ: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event Organiser AHEAD's X Account Restored After Temporary Suspension In the US, Bhagwat has held meetings and discussions with members of the diaspora, Indian-American business executives and community leaders. The RSS chief also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York and also paid tributes to Indian spiritual leader Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Bhagwat calls Indian to remain loyal to karmabhumi Bhagwat called on the Indian diaspora in the US and around the world to remain "loyal" to their "karmabhumi" (place of work), while highlighting India's ethos of "unity in diversity". Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theatre, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and give back to communities.

ALSO READ: 'Anti-Modi Foolishness': American Singer Slams Zohran Mamdani For Opposing RSS Event In NYC The event, called ''Universal Oneness Celebration'', was organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), a nonprofit group in the US. "What is our duty? We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America… and we should behave true to America. (People from Bharat) have a duty to their karmabhoomi. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karmabhoomi, because Bharat is their janmabhoomi. If they have the urge to do something, they can do that after fulfilling their duty to their karmabhoomi. It is not prohibited, but it is not obligatory. Your janmabhoomi expects you to live the values it has imparted to you," Bhagwat said.

WATCH: Full video of Bhagwat's speech in New York In his nearly hour-long speech, Bhagwat also highlighted the power of India's diversity. He said that unity and diversity are in the "DNA of both Bharat (India) and the United States of America". "Bharat is there to realise and, from time to time, to make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated. So, diversity has to be celebrated, respected, (and) accepted. And at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling," the 75-year-old said.

The event commenced with a cultural performance by young Indian-American children, who showcased India's and the world's musical diversity through songs and dance. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch

