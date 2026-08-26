A political controversy has erupted in New York over a proposed event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden (MSG). The gathering has drawn criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, while American singer and actress Mary Millben has strongly defended the event and accused its opponents of being motivated by an anti-Modi and anti-BJP mindset.

The controversy began after Mamdani raised objections to the event after which Millben took a jibe against the mayor and other critics. Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour covering the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The tour has been organised at the invitation of overseas local groups as part of the RSS's centenary year celebrations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Millben wrote, "Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. That's pretty clear." Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM @narendramodi and the @BJP4India. That’s pretty clear. Given these nuts subscribe to the ideology of socialism, they don’t understand capitalism.… pic.twitter.com/RFIK4HKoDW — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) August 26, 2026 The US singer added, "Given these nuts subscribe to the ideology of socialism, they don't understand capitalism. MSG doesn't answer to socialist rants. They answer to capitalism. And thus this event will go on because of it." Millben stated, "My advice to Mamdani and his choir of socialists is to become capitalists, raise money, rent MSG, and host your own rally for all your anti-Modi foolishness."

She also expressed support for the event's central theme while calling for constructive dialogue: "Side note, I like the rally title. “Oneness”. We are ONE family. I hope this rally includes meaningful dialogue on religious freedom in India," she noted.

ALSO READ: Will Netanyahu Be Arrested In US? Trump Shatters NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Legal Threat Over ICC Charges What Did Mayor Zohran Mamdani Say? Mamdani, New York’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, has raised concerns about the RSS ideology and Bhagwat’s presence at the event. While he said he does not support the gathering, he acknowledged that city authorities may not have the legal authority to cancel a private event scheduled for August 29.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani remarked during a press conference when asked whether municipal officials should move to cancel the event. Mamdani noted, "I also stand here as the first Indian-American mayor in our city's history, and my mother's family is all still in India." ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Tells New Yorkers To ‘Set AC To 78 Degrees’ Amid Heatwave, Triggers Row; Here’s Why He said his family's perspective of India was that of "a pluralistic society, of a secular republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India". "And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly, and so it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to, not only as an Indian-American but also as the mayor of a city that believes deeply in the belonging of each and every person, no matter their colour, their creed, their religion, their faith, or wherever they're from," he added.

What Is Universal Oneness Celebration? According to the organising group, Americans Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, the Universal Oneness Celebration in Manhattan is being held in collaboration with various Hindu-American groups. The event aims to highlight shared cultural heritage and promote harmony among different faiths.

Millben is also well known among the Indian-American community. During PM Modi’s visit to the United States in 2023, she performed India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.