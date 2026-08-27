The X (formerly Twitter) account of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), the organisation hosting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York, has been reinstated after a temporary suspension. Confirming the restoration on its official handle, the organisation said, "We are back up! We got 'botted' by misguided opponents who tried to game the X algorithm and get our handle blocked. A big thank you to @X @Support for the prompt response, restoring our account and clearing out the bots. Now, back to what really matters: celebrating Universal Harmony and Universal Oneness."

We are back up! 🚀



We got “botted” by misguided opponents who tried to game the X algorithm and get our handle blocked.

A big thank you to @X @Support for the prompt response, restoring our account and clearing out the bots.



Now, back to what really matters: celebrating… — AHEAD Forum (@Aheadforum1) August 27, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Anti-Modi Foolishness': American Singer Slams Zohran Mamdani For Opposing RSS Event In NYC Mohan Bhagwat's US Event This comes ahead of Mohan Bhagwat's scheduled address at the "Universal Onam/Oneness Celebration," on August 29 at the Infosys Theatre in Madison Square Garden. Around 5,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event, which is part of the RSS's global outreach campaign marking its centenary.

Controversy Over Zohran Mamdani's Statement Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does not support the planned gathering, while acknowledging that his office may not have the legal authority to cancel a private event. "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event," Mamdani said during a press conference on Tuesday. The mayor's remarks sparked sharp outrage among the Indian-American diaspora while drawing opposing reactions from Indian political parties. Several left-liberal groups have criticised the event and called for its cancellation. HAF Issues Security Advisory Ahead Of Event Amid the growing controversy, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit organisation, has issued a security advisory urging attendees to remain vigilant, stay aware of their surroundings, and keep all interactions civil.

HAF stated that the advisory comes after repeated attempts by activists targeting Hindu Americans to disrupt and cancel the celebration. The organisation has also called on Zohran Mamdani to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event. USCIRF Calls For Action The event has also drawn scrutiny from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), chaired by Pakistani-American Asif Mahmood. Urging the US government to take action over alleged religious freedom violations in India, the body said: "We urge the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States."

ALSO READ: 'Protesting Gen Z Aren't Anti-National': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses On Addressing Youth's Concerns MEA Rejects USCIRF Allegations India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed USCIRF's assessments, questioning the body's credibility and accusing it of bias. Rejecting the commission's stance during an August 21 press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We all know this is a biased institution. For years, it has made incorrect and provocative statements about India. We should ignore such institutions, as they have their own agendas and lack credibility."