Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday made shocking remarks related to the double-passport allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Rijiju claimed that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had asked Pawan Khera to put false allegations against Sarma and his wife during the last campaigning phase of the Assam Assembly elections.

Rijiju cited two senior Congressmen, without naming them, in a post on X, to claim that Khera was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress as a 'prize' which he didn't deserve.' "2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi had asked Pawan Khera to put false allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma & Riniki at the last hour of the Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Khera was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize, which he doesn't deserve!" Rijiju stated.

Notably, ahead of the Assam elections, Khera in April had held a press conference to allege that Himanta's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held three active passports: The UAE's Golden Card, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt. Khera questioned the nationality of Riniki, which sparked legal action based on an FIR filed by her. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and Khera subsequently faced legal notices and appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch for questioning. ALSO READ: 'Men Who Approved The Ad…': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out At Patriarchal Mindset Over Kriti Sanon's Commercial 2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize which he doesn't deserve! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2026 Rijiju's explosive claims were in response to a social media spat between him and Khera that started over the latter's remarks that the BJP leaders were obsessed with Rahul Gandhi. In his post, Khera said, "Imagine how badly Rahul Ji has gotten under the BJP’s skin. On one hand, Kiren Rijiju can’t even go for a half-naked swim without invoking Rahul Gandhi. On the other, senior citizen Giriraj Singh has been reduced to calling himself a 74-year-old new baby born. Ye kya haal kar rakha hai aapne inn sab ka Rahul ji?”

ALSO READ: Passport Row Case: Congress' Pawan Khera Gets Anticipatory Bail From SC Over FIR By Assam CM's Wife Rijiju slammed Khera over the post, stating, “Dear Pawan Khera, I'll report to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji about your indisciplined conduct if you talk about half-naked swimming. Do you swim with a full suit & coat? You are a 1st-term MP, nominated by your party in the Rajya Sabha, & I've fought 8 elections so far. That doesn't give you the right to make indecent comments. I swim with my villagers to inspire my people & followers. Rahul ji doesn't exist in my mind when I'm with my people.”