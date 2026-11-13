Chhath Puja 2026 Playlist: Chhath Puja is one of the most cherished festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. From preparing traditional thekua and decorating bamboo baskets to offering arghya to the setting and rising Sun, every ritual carries deep religious and emotional significance.

However, the celebrations feel incomplete without Chhath songs playing in homes, neighbourhoods and along the ghats. Over the years, singers such as Sharda Sinha, Anuradha Paudwal, Pawan Singh and Manoj Tiwari have given devotees several memorable Chhath Puja songs. Here are seven popular Chhath songs that deserve a place on your festive playlist. 1. Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya – Manoj Tiwari One of the most recognisable Chhath songs, Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya is a favourite during the festival. Sung by Manoj Tiwari, the devotional number celebrates the traditional bamboo baskets and offerings prepared for Chhathi Maiya.

The song is associated with the album Chhath Maharani and features music by Dhananjay Mishra, with lyrics by Vinay Bihari. Its traditional sound and familiar lyrics make it a popular choice for Chhath celebrations. 2. Ho Deenanath – Sharda Sinha No Chhath playlist feels complete without a song by the late folk singer Sharda Sinha. Ho Deenanath is among her memorable devotional offerings and beautifully captures the faith and devotion associated with the festival.

The song is from her album Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Behangiya. Sharda Sinha’s distinctive voice and traditional musical style bring an emotional touch to Chhath celebrations. It is particularly loved by families who have grown up listening to her folk songs during the festival.

ALSO READ: 7 Movies That Beautifully Capture The Essence And Traditions Of Chhath Puja | Festive Watchlist 3. Uga Ho Surujdev Bhel Bhinsarva – Anuradha Paudwal The moment of sunrise holds special significance during Chhath Puja, when devotees offer arghya to the rising Sun. Uga Ho Surujdev Bhel Bhinsarva, sung by Anuradha Paudwal, beautifully reflects this important ritual.

The song is part of the album Chhath Pooja Ke Geet. It features music by Surinder Kohli and lyrics by Vinay Bihari. Anuradha Paudwal’s devotional vocals make it a fitting addition to early morning Chhath celebrations. 4. Kelwa Ke Paat Par – Devi Kelwa Ke Paat Par is another popular Chhath geet that celebrates the festival’s traditional rituals and offerings. Sung by Devi, the song is particularly associated with the preparations made by devotees for Chhathi Maiya.

It is from the album Bahangi Chhath Maai Ke Jaay, with music composed by Ajay Prasanna. Its folk-inspired arrangement and devotional feel make it a familiar choice during Chhath Puja. 5. Aragh Ke Ber – Anuradha Paudwal Offering arghya to the Sun God is one of the most important rituals of Chhath Puja. Anuradha Paudwal’s Aragh Ke Ber beautifully captures the devotion surrounding this tradition. The song is from the album Chhath Pooja Ke Geet, with music composed by Surinder Kohli and lyrics penned by Vinay Bihari. Its soulful presentation makes it particularly suitable for the evening and morning arghya rituals. 6. Jai Chhathi Maiya – Sonu Nigam, Pawan Singh And Khushboo Jain Bringing together voices from Bollywood and Bhojpuri music, Jai Chhathi Maiya, also known as Chala Bhauji Hali Hali, is a festive devotional number featuring Sonu Nigam, Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain.

The song features Harshika Poonacha and has lyrics by Arun Bihari, with music composed by Chhote Baba Bashi. Its combination of familiar voices and traditional Chhath celebrations makes it an interesting addition to the festive playlist. 7. Bulaye Chhathi Maa – Shreya Ghoshal And Keshav Anand Adding a fresh devotional melody to this year’s Chhath celebrations is Bulaye Chhathi Maa from the upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the song showcases the actors participating in Chhath Puja celebrations. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film brings together devotion, romance and family traditions through this musical sequence. Unlike the traditional Bhojpuri folk numbers on this list, Bulaye Chhathi Maa is a Hindi film song. However, its devotional theme and Chhath celebrations make it a timely addition to the festive playlist. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: DYK Sonu Nigam Sang His First Bhojpuri Chhath Song With Pawan Singh? From Sharda Sinha’s timeless folk melodies to Pawan Singh’s devotional songs and Himesh Reshammiya’s new composition, these tracks capture the many emotions associated with the festival. FAQs Q1. Which are the most popular Bhojpuri Chhath songs? Some popular Chhath songs include Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya, Ho Deenanath, Kelwa Ke Paat Par, Aragh Ke Ber and Uga Ho Surujdev Bhel Bhinsarva. Q2. Who is known as the Queen of Chhath songs? Sharda Sinha is widely celebrated for her contribution to Chhath folk music. Her traditional devotional songs remain an important part of the festival. Q3. Who sang Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya? The popular Chhath song Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya was sung by Manoj Tiwari. It is associated with the album Chhath Maharani. Q4. Who sang Bulaye Chhathi Maa from Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Bulaye Chhathi Maa is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand. Himesh Reshammiya composed the song, while Manoj Muntashir Shukla wrote its lyrics. Q5. Which singers are famous for Bhojpuri Chhath geet? Sharda Sinha, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Anuradha Paudwal, Kalpana Patowary and Khesari Lal Yadav are among the popular singers associated with Chhath devotional music. Q6. Why are Chhath songs played during the festival? Chhath songs celebrate the devotion towards Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God. They also create a festive atmosphere during rituals, family gatherings and offerings at the ghats.