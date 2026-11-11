Yes! Sonu Nigam teamed up with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for the Chhath devotional song "Jai Chhathi Maiya", released in November 2021. The track also featured singer Khushboo Jain, while actress Harshika Poonacha appeared in its music video. It brought together three singers from different musical backgrounds for a song celebrating Chhath Puja.

The Story Behind Jai Chhathi Maiya Song Released on 1 November 2021, "Jai Chhathi Maiya" was presented as a special Chhath song. Sonu Nigam and Pawan Singh were joined by Khushboo Jain, making it a three-singer collaboration rather than a duet.

The song was released under the I Believe Music label. Its lyrics were written by Arun Bihari, while Chhote Baba Bashi composed the music. Ravi Pandit directed the music video, which featured actress Harshika Poonacha alongside Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam.

The video shows the traditions and rituals associated with Chhath Puja. The festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, and is celebrated with great devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Sonu Nigam Called It His First Chhath Song Sonu Nigam also shared the news of the release with his fans. In a social media post, he described it as his first Chhath song and referred to Pawan Singh as his younger brother. His participation brought a familiar Bollywood playback voice to a regional devotional music project. For Pawan Singh, the collaboration was another opportunity to take Bhojpuri music to a wider audience.

The song was also reported to have gained millions of views soon after its release. A report by Amar Ujala noted that it crossed three million YouTube views within a day. ALSO READ: 7 Movies That Beautifully Capture The Essence And Traditions Of Chhath Puja | Festive Watchlist Quick Facts About Jai Chhathi Maiya Detail Information Song "Jai Chhathi Maiya" Release date 1 November 2021 Singers Sonu Nigam, Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain Music composer Chhote Baba Bashi Lyricist Arun Bihari Video director Ravi Pandit Featuring Harshika Poonacha Music label I Believe Music What About "Chala Bhauji Hali Hali"? The song is also associated with the title "Chala Bhauji Hali Hali". It appears in the official music credits alongside "Jai Chhathi Maiya". A later video upload in 2024 brought the track back to attention during the Chhath season, introducing it to more viewers. ALSO READ: 5 Highest-Grossing Bhojpuri Movies Of All Time: From Sasura Bada Paisawala To Border

Sonu Nigam's collaboration with Pawan Singh on "Jai Chhathi Maiya" remains a notable meeting of Bollywood playback singing and Bhojpuri devotional music. With Khushboo Jain also lending her voice, the song brought together three singers to celebrate one of Bihar's most important festivals. It is a reminder of how music can connect audiences across languages and regions.