The Coachella 2027 lineup is out and singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to return to the stage four years after his historic debut at the prestigious festival.

Who are participating in Coachella 2027?

Featured Lineup & Performers

Friday Lineup: Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Fetty Wap, SG Lewis

Saturday Lineup: Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model, Adéla, Måneskin, Robyn, Mariah the Scientist, Bad Gyal

ALSO READ: Why Can't Diljit Dosanjh Perform Patiala Peg, 5 Tara At His Indore Concert?

Sunday Lineup: Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, Babymonster, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét, Muna, Shygirl, Ayra Starr, Diljit Dosanjh

Coachella 2027 Date

The festival will take place on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027 at California's Empire Polo Club.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Today: Check Roads To Avoid, Traffic Diversions; How To Reach JLN Stadium By Metro

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring India with his massive Aura India Tour and recently dismissed rumors that his upcoming Indore concert on November 15, 2026, would be cancelled. The Punjabi singer recently expanded the tour to include newly announced dates in Chandigarh (December 12, 2026, at New PCA Stadium) and Kolkata (December 19, 2026, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan).