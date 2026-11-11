The Coachella 2027 lineup is out and singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to return to the stage four years after his historic debut at the prestigious festival.
Who are participating in Coachella 2027?
Featured Lineup & Performers
Friday Lineup: Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Fetty Wap, SG Lewis
Saturday Lineup: Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model, Adéla, Måneskin, Robyn, Mariah the Scientist, Bad Gyal
ALSO READ: Why Can't Diljit Dosanjh Perform Patiala Peg, 5 Tara At His Indore Concert?
Sunday Lineup: Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, Babymonster, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét, Muna, Shygirl, Ayra Starr, Diljit Dosanjh
Coachella 2027 Date
The festival will take place on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027 at California's Empire Polo Club.
ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Today: Check Roads To Avoid, Traffic Diversions; How To Reach JLN Stadium By Metro
For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring India with his massive Aura India Tour and recently dismissed rumors that his upcoming Indore concert on November 15, 2026, would be cancelled.
The Punjabi singer recently expanded the tour to include newly announced dates in Chandigarh (December 12, 2026, at New PCA Stadium) and Kolkata (December 19, 2026, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan).
Diljit will wrap up the year with a special performance in Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2026.
FAQs
What is Diljit Dosanjh's citizenship?
He held Indian citizenship until 2022 and is currently a citizen of the United States.
Are children allowed at Diljit Dosanjh's concerts?
Yes, his concerts are open to attendees of all ages. However, children do not get in free and require a valid paid ticket, and anyone 17 or under must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.
What is Diljit Dosanjh's latest tour?
He is headlining the Aura World Tour, which includes major stadium and arena dates across India—such as Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh—as well as international stops.