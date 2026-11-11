Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace draws from the real events in Galwan Valley. Salman Khan's trailer showed a soldier's life, the sacrifices of those in uniform, and the high emotional cost their families carried

Salman Khan was seen fighting Chinese troops, and the trailer was packed with action. He looked powerful in the combat scenes, while his bond with Chitrangda Singh added a softer, emotional side to the story.

Fans have pushed the trailer to the number 1 spot on YouTube’s Trending chart. It has crossed 200k likes and more than 20,000 comments.

One user (@vaibhav0989) said, "Kitna bada dil hai, puri picture release kar di YouTube pe."

Another user (@rehana9riya) joked, "Movie acchi thi trailer kab aaega." A third (@VeerChhabra-j7s) wrote, "I think I just saw the whole movie. No hatred for the actor or the movie."

A fourth (@mdmaksudurrahman9846) user commented, "Thank you for showing the full movie for free.. The editor who edited this trailer deserves respect."

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What Is Maatrubhumi About?

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Salman explained, "The story is about soldiers, soldiers of two countries. There’s no negative force in the story. Actually, the situation is negative. But it’s like the nation comes first for the soldiers. They are caught in a situation and both sides are trying to solve this."