We Were Here is set in a small Indian town. The movie follows three retired men who protest against machines replacing human workers by disguising themselves as household appliances.

The movie blends in comedy with a mockumentary style. It explores concerns around AI and automation replacing jobs, raising questions about the people left behind by technological progress.

We Were Here stars Satish Kashyap, Devendra Dodke and Arindol Bagchi in lead roles. The short film follows three men who launch an unusual rebellion against household technology.

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The conflict deepens when one of the men's son joins an AI company, bringing the debate closer to home and adding an emotional twist to the comedy.

How to watch We Were Here Online?

You can watch the 2026 short film We Were Here (directed by Pranav Bhasin) online through the Short of the Week Feature or on The New Yorker Screening Room.

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Times when We Were Here Shone globally

We Were Here has earned international recognition, winning the Redbreast Unhidden Award at SXSW 2026 and two honours at Palm Springs International ShortFest 2026 for Best Live Action Short (15 Minutes and Under) and Best Comedy Short.