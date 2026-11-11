Koffee With Karan Season 9 is all set for its new episode. The popular couches will be graced by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in their joint Tv debut. The couple will open up about their wedding and share glimpses of their everyday life together.

When and where to watch Koffee With Karan Season 9 Episode 5?

Tune in for the episode to stream exclusively on The Peacock Hub or JioHotstar tonight at 7 PM!

In the promo, the couple can be seen reminiscing about their fairytale wedding and recounting how Karan Johar hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he tried to join in Karan’s performance!

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The laughs and banter keep rolling when Karan asks the couple about any character of theirs they would want to roleplay. Sidharth jokingly mentions, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom."

And when Karan asks what one thing they do to ensure date night doesn't end at dessert, soon-to-be mom for the second time Kiara quips back, holding her baby bump with a quick, "Ab bass ho gaya!"

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From reliving magical wedding memories to letting Karan pry into their playbook of marital bliss, this episode promises a masterclass in charm, wit and candid confessions.

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra officially announced their second pregnancy on October 7, 2026. The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of their first daughter, Saraayah, holding a pair of knit baby booties, along with the caption: "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude". They welcomed their first daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.