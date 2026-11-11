Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are set to marry in a private destination wedding in Greece. The wedding ceremony will take place on November 12, 2026. Many celebrities from industry will be attending the ceremony, including Rajinikanth. Surprisingly, Anirudh and Rajinikanth has a family connection. The connection runs through the composer's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, who is the brother of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

How Is Anirudh Ravichander Related To Rajinikanth? Anirudh Ravichander is Rajinikanth’s nephew from his father’s side. Anirudh’s father, Ravi Raghavendra is the brother of Latha Rajinikanth. Latha is married to Rajinikanth, which makes him Anirudh’s uncle. Anirudh's father, Ravi Raghavendra, is an actor known for his work in Tamil films. He has appeared in projects such as Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Oke Oka Jeevitham. Anirudh Ravichander On Working With Uncle Rajinikanth Anirudh and Rajinikanth has worked professionally in different projects over the years. has also translated into several professional collaborations. However, Anirudh has been clear about drawing a line between his personal and professional equations with the superstar.

In an October 2023 interview with Film Companion, Anirudh discussed whether their family relationship influenced his work on Rajinikanth's films. "I think we are able to separate personal and professional relationships," he said. "There’s obviously extra love, but from Day 1, we have tried to keep them separate, regardless of the scale of the film," Anirudh said. The composer made his first film collaboration with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta (2019). He subsequently composed for Darbar (2020), directed by AR Murugadoss, and Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer (2023). Their association continued with TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan (2024). ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Venue, Wedding Date, Guest List, Chennai Reception And Everything You Need To Know Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding: What We Know Anirudh and Kavya will tie the knot on November 11, 2026, in Greece. As per the latest reports, the wedding will be a small, intimate ceremony. NDTV reported a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony, known as Nichiathatham, on November 10.

Rajinikanth was among the prominent personalities spotted travelling to Greece ahead of the celebrations. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, accompanied him. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were also reported to be travelling for the wedding. The families are scheduled to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran personally invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

ALSO READ: Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Who Is Richer And What Is Their Combined Net Worth? FAQs 1. How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth? Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew by marriage. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, is Latha Rajinikanth's brother. 2. Who are Anirudh Ravichander's parents? Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi. 3. Who is Anirudh Ravichander's wife? Anirudh Ravichander is marrying Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

