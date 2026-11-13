Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 box office collection has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within eight days of its theatrical release. However, there is a slight dip in its domestic box office collection. After collecting Rs 511.10 crore net in India during its first seven days, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial earned Rs 53.50 crore on Thursday, November 12.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 According to Sacnilk reports, Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 53.50 crore net and Rs 64 crore gross in India on Day 8 (November 12). This makes the total domestic net collection of Ramayana Rs 564.60 crore.

The Indian gross collection stood at Rs 675.05 crore. Ramayana also performed well overseas. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana earned an estimated Rs 25 crore gross from international markets on its eighth day. Now, the total overseas gross collection is Rs 358.50 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection reached ₹1,033.55 crore after the first week. (Image Credit: IMDb) Ramayana Day-wise Box Office Collection Here is the complete box office breakdown, according to Sacnilk: Day Date India Gross Overseas Gross (Est.) Worldwide Gross Day 1 Thu, Nov 5, 2026 Rs 77.50 Cr Rs 50.00 Cr Rs 127.50 Cr Day 2 Fri, Nov 6, 2026 Rs 57.30 Cr Rs 47.25 Cr Rs 104.55 Cr Day 3 Sat, Nov 7, 2026 Rs 83.45 Cr Rs 71.75 Cr Rs 155.20 Cr Day 4 Sun, Nov 8, 2026 Rs 66.95 Cr Rs 56.00 Cr Rs 122.95 Cr Day 5 Mon, Nov 9, 2026 Rs 128.70 Cr Rs 25.00 Cr Rs 153.70 Cr Day 6 Tue, Nov 10, 2026 Rs 112.60 Cr Rs 48.50 Cr Rs 161.10 Cr Day 7 Wed, Nov 11, 2026 Rs 84.55 Cr Rs 35.00 Cr Rs 119.55 Cr Day 8 Thu, Nov 12, 2026 Rs 64.00 Cr Rs 25.00 Cr Rs 89.00 Cr Total (Week 1) 8 Days Rs 675.05 Cr Rs 358.50 Cr Rs 1,033.55 Cr ALSO READ: 'VFX Is World-Class, But Dialogues...': Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri Points Out Flaws In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Language-Wise Breakdown The Hindi version continues to dominate the domestic box office, but the film's performance across four other languages has also added to its overall collection.

Here is the language-wise breakdown for Thursday, November 12, according to Sacnilk: Language Day 8 India Net Hindi Rs 43 crore Kannada Rs 3.25 crore Malayalam Rs 2.80 crore Telugu Rs 2.30 crore Tamil Rs 2.15 crore Total Rs 53.50 crore Can Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Maintain Its Box Office Momentum? The second weekend will offer a clearer indication of whether Ramayana can maintain its theatrical run. Its Rs 53.50 crore Day 8 collection is considerably lower than its Rs 107.50 crore Monday earnings. But the comparison also reflects how much the film's opening-week figures fluctuated. A recovery in Saturday and Sunday collections would help it maintain its momentum as it enters the second week.

For now, its worldwide milestone gives it a strong commercial position. However, the next few days will be important in determining whether its domestic collections can hold up after the initial rush. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Worked Out For 5-6 Hours Daily For Ramayana, Reveals On-Screen Mother Indira Krishnan FAQs 1. What is Ramayana's Day 8 box office collection? Ramayana collected ₹53.50 crore net in India on November 12, according to Sacnilk. 2. What is Ramayana's total worldwide collection after eight days? The film's worldwide gross collection stands at approximately ₹1,033.55 crore. 3. How much did Ramayana earn in its first week? The film collected ₹511.10 crore net in India and ₹934.55 crore gross worldwide during its first seven days.

