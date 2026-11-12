Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has grossed an estimated ₹934.55 crore worldwide in its first week, scoring Indian cinema's third-biggest opening week behind only Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2, according to Sacnilk. In India, the film collected ₹511.10 crore net (₹611.05 crore gross), while overseas markets contributed ₹323.50 crore gross Ramayana Part 1 First Week Box Office Collection Total India Net7 Days ₹511.10 crore Total India Gross ₹611.05 crore Total Overseas Gross ₹323.50 crore Total Worldwide Gross ₹934.55 crore Ramayana Part 1: Global Box Office Milestones UK and Ireland Record: The film became the first Indian release to debut at No. 1 at the UK and Ireland box office, earning approximately £2.14 million in its opening weekend ahead of Godzilla Minus Zero. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Worked Out For 5-6 Hours Daily For Ramayana, Reveals On-Screen Mother Indira Krishnan

North America Debut: Ramayana Part 1 opened across the US and Canada to pull in roughly $8.6 million over its opening weekend. About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film chronicles Lord Rama's life, from his childhood to his 14-year exile, covering the first three kāṇḍas of the Ramayana. ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Earns More On Wednesday Than Its Opening Day

It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, alongside Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others. Initially announced in 2017 as a trilogy, the project was later restructured into a two-part film series. The film's music and background score bring together Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema. With an estimated combined budget of ₹4,000 crore for both parts, Ramayana is regarded as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian films of 2026.

FAQs Is there a post-credit scene in Ramayana Part 1? Yes. The post-credit scene features Sunny Deol making his first appearance as Lord Hanuman, with the Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background voiced by Diljit Dosanjh. Raghav Juyal introduced as Meghnad (Indrajit), Ravana's strong and clever son. How is Sita portrayed in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation? Unlike traditional passive portrayals, this version gives Sita more active agency. She is shown standing her ground, remaining loyal and fearless, and even wielding two swords in battle scenes. On which platform will Ramayana Part 1 arrive online? Ramayana Part 1 will stream online on JioHotstar.