Ramayana Box Office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’ Ramayana has entered the Rs 500 crore club on its seventh day. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana earned Rs 70.65 crore on Wednesday, November 11, according to Sacnilk estimates. The mythological drama's total India net collection now stands at Rs 511.10 crore after its first week. Interestingly, Ramayana’s Day 7 performance is better than its opening day, which was Rs 64.85 crore.
Ramayana Day 7 Box Office Collection: Wednesday Beats Opening Day
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan recorded Rs 70.65 crore net collection in India on its seventh day in theatres. Its November 11 collection saw a 9 per cent increase over its first-day total.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana’s Day 7 India gross collection stood at Rs 84.55 crore. With this, the total domestic earnings reached Rs 511.10 crore net and Rs 611.05 crore gross.
The movie’s overseas collection also shows a strong wave, with a collection of Rs 25 crore gross internationally on the seventh day. Thus, the total overseas gross is now Rs 323.50 crore.
This makes the worldwide gross total Rs 935.55 crore after the first week.
Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Here is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana collection for its first seven days, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.
|Day
|India Net
|India Gross
|Overseas Gross
|Worldwide Gross
|Day 1 (Thu, 5 Nov 2026)
|Rs 64.85 Cr
|Rs 77.50 Cr
|Rs 51.25 Cr
|Rs 128.75 Cr
|Day 2 (Fri, 6 Nov 2026)
|Rs 48.05 Cr
|Rs 57.30 Cr
|Rs 46.00 Cr
|Rs 103.30 Cr
|Day 3 (Sat, 7 Nov 2026)
|Rs 69.80 Cr
|Rs 83.45 Cr
|Rs 71.75 Cr
|Rs 155.20 Cr
|Day 4 (Sun, 8 Nov 2026)
|Rs 56.15 Cr
|Rs 66.95 Cr
|Rs 56.00 Cr
|Rs 122.95 Cr
|Day 5 (Mon, 9 Nov 2026)
|Rs 107.50 Cr
|Rs 128.70 Cr
|Rs 37.00 Cr
|Rs 165.70 Cr
|Day 6 (Tue, 10 Nov 2026)
|Rs 94.10 Cr
|Rs 112.60 Cr
|Rs 36.50 Cr
|Rs 149.10 Cr
|Day 7 (Wed, 11 Nov 2026)
|Rs 70.65 Cr
|Rs 84.55 Cr
|Rs 25.00 Cr
|Rs 109.55 Cr
|Total (Days 1–7 Final)
|Rs 511.10 Cr
|Rs 611.05 Cr
|Rs 323.50 Cr
|Rs 934.55 Cr
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How Did Ramayana Perform Across Languages On Day 7?
Ramayana was released in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
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The Hindi version continued to contribute the largest share of its domestic earnings on Wednesday.
|Language
|India Gross
|Hindi
|Rs 69.60 Cr
|Kannada
|Rs 5.40 Cr
|Malayalam
|Rs 3.25 Cr
|Telugu
|Rs 3.20 Cr
|Tamil
|Rs 3.10 Cr
|Total (Day 7)
|Rs 84.55 Cr
Ramayana: Film details
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
|Attribute
|Details
|Title
|Ramayana (Part 1)
|Release Date
|November 5, 2026
|Director
|Nitesh Tiwari
|Screenplay
|Shridhar Raghavan, Nitesh Tiwari
|Producers
|Namit Malhotra, Yash
|Production Houses
|Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, DNEG
|Lead Cast
|Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Lakshmana)
|Supporting Cast
|Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi
|Music & Score
|Hans Zimmer, A. R. Rahman
|Genre
|Mythological Epic / Drama / Historical
|Languages
|Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam
|Formats
|2D, 3D, IMAX, and Premium Large Formats
|Runtime
|3 hours 15 minutes (195 mins)
ALSO READ: Why Did Ravana Preserve Jatayu's Nail? The Lesser-Known Story From Ramayana
With its domestic collection above Rs 500 crore and worldwide gross approaching Rs 1,000 crore, its second-week performance will be important in determining how strongly it sustains its theatrical run.
FAQs
1. What is Ramayana's Day 7 box office collection?
Ramayana earned Rs 70.65 crore net and Rs 84.55 crore gross in India on Wednesday, November 11.
2. What is Ramayana's total India box office collection after 7 days?
The film collected Rs 511.10 crore net and Rs 611.05 crore gross in India.
3. What is Ramayana's worldwide box office collection after 7 days?
Ramayana earned Rs 934.55 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 323.50 crore from overseas markets.
4. When was Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released?
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was released on November 5, 2026.