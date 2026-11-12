Ramayana Box Office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’ Ramayana has entered the Rs 500 crore club on its seventh day. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana earned Rs 70.65 crore on Wednesday, November 11, according to Sacnilk estimates. The mythological drama's total India net collection now stands at Rs 511.10 crore after its first week. Interestingly, Ramayana’s Day 7 performance is better than its opening day, which was Rs 64.85 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan recorded Rs 70.65 crore net collection in India on its seventh day in theatres. Its November 11 collection saw a 9 per cent increase over its first-day total.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana’s Day 7 India gross collection stood at Rs 84.55 crore. With this, the total domestic earnings reached Rs 511.10 crore net and Rs 611.05 crore gross.

The movie’s overseas collection also shows a strong wave, with a collection of Rs 25 crore gross internationally on the seventh day. Thus, the total overseas gross is now Rs 323.50 crore.

This makes the worldwide gross total Rs 935.55 crore after the first week.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana collection for its first seven days, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Day India Net India Gross Overseas Gross Worldwide Gross Day 1 (Thu, 5 Nov 2026) Rs 64.85 Cr Rs 77.50 Cr Rs 51.25 Cr Rs 128.75 Cr Day 2 (Fri, 6 Nov 2026) Rs 48.05 Cr Rs 57.30 Cr Rs 46.00 Cr Rs 103.30 Cr Day 3 (Sat, 7 Nov 2026) Rs 69.80 Cr Rs 83.45 Cr Rs 71.75 Cr Rs 155.20 Cr Day 4 (Sun, 8 Nov 2026) Rs 56.15 Cr Rs 66.95 Cr Rs 56.00 Cr Rs 122.95 Cr Day 5 (Mon, 9 Nov 2026) Rs 107.50 Cr Rs 128.70 Cr Rs 37.00 Cr Rs 165.70 Cr Day 6 (Tue, 10 Nov 2026) Rs 94.10 Cr Rs 112.60 Cr Rs 36.50 Cr Rs 149.10 Cr Day 7 (Wed, 11 Nov 2026) Rs 70.65 Cr Rs 84.55 Cr Rs 25.00 Cr Rs 109.55 Cr Total (Days 1–7 Final) Rs 511.10 Cr Rs 611.05 Cr Rs 323.50 Cr Rs 934.55 Cr

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How Did Ramayana Perform Across Languages On Day 7?

Ramayana was released in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.