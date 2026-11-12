Indira Krishnan, who plays Mata Kaushalya in the film, has revealed that Ranbir exercised for three hours in the morning and another two to three hours in the evening. She also said he followed a completely vegetarian diet during the film's preparation.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is ruling the box office with its worldwide gross nearing Rs 1000 after its first week. Interestingly, while preparing to play Ram’s character, Ranbir Kapoor did a lot of intensive workouts and changed his food habits.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Indira said, “He was completely a vegetarian in this entire process. From what I have seen, he would eat fruits, work out a lot - 3 hours in the morning and 2-3 hours in the evening. So he had a regimen.”

Indira’s latest revelation suggested how much Ranbir was devoted to playing the character of Lord Rama.

Previously, in 2024, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about changing his daily routine for preparing for Ramayana’s role.

The actor revealed that he was working with a Korean trainer named Nam, who had changed his approach to exercise.

"I train with him three hours a day," Ranbir said during the conversation.

He explained that his morning sessions involved mobility exercises, stretching and cardio between 11 am and noon. After an afternoon break, he would return to training from 5 pm to 7 pm, focusing on strength exercises.

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(Image Credit: IMDb)

The actor also discussed moving away from conventional weight training.

"I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights. You know, it's body weight. It's a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats and deadlifts. That's the only weight I use,” he added.

"Really understanding Lord Rama's journey, really understanding his heart, his compassion, his path to dharma," he said, describing the more challenging aspect of preparing for the character.

Indira plays Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The first instalment was released in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

ALSO READ: Why Did Ravana Preserve Jatayu's Nail? The Lesser-Known Story From Ramayana

FAQs

1. How many hours did Ranbir Kapoor work out for Ramayana?

According to Indira Krishnan, Ranbir worked out for three hours in the morning and another two to three hours in the evening.

2. Did Ranbir Kapoor turn vegetarian for Ramayana?

Yes. Indira Krishnan revealed that Ranbir followed a vegetarian diet during the film's preparation.

3. Who plays Mata Kaushalya in Ramayana?

Indira Krishnan plays Mata Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.