Actor Kiara Advani has broken her silence on the intense social media trolling she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. She also revealed her husband Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to the controversy.

Appearing alongside Sidharth on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kiara addressed the personal attacks directed at her for Toxic. Sections of the internet had questioned her on-screen choices after marriage and motherhood. Sidharth Malhotra On Kiara's Trolling For Toxic She clarified that Malhotra remained completely unbothered by the online chatter and never treated it as an issue. "He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him; he was not bothered."

Her comments came after host Karan Johar pointed out the glaring double standards in how married male and female actors are judged for similar roles. Reflecting on the backlash, Kiara said women in the film industry have faced such scrutiny for decades. "It has been happening now for donkey years, for decades. From Aishwarya to so many wonderful actors," she remarked. The actor added that she did not feel the need to issue a public justification at the time. A large section of the internet had already started calling out the hypocrisy surrounding the criticism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) ALSO READ - Toxic Leak: Yash-Kiara Advani’s Intimate Scene Surfaces Online Despite Warning; Sparks Debate Kiara also briefly touched upon Toxic's underwhelming box office reception despite a strong start. She described the opening weekend as "heartbreaking" since the team had not anticipated the film misfiring, and admitted she felt "very low about it."

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marked Yash's much-awaited comeback to the big screen after KGF 2 (2022). The movie also starred Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi. It collected Rs 342.26 crore worldwide gross. ALSO READ - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Expecting Second Child; Couple Says 'Blessed Once Again...' Before Sidharth and Kiara, actor couples Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan also featured on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The current season is the last leg of the celebrity reality show. FAQ 1. How did Sidharth react to the trolling over Kiara's intimate scenes in Toxic? Sidharth Malhotra remained completely unbothered by the online backlash. Kiara Advani shared that he never brought up the controversy or let the social media chatter affect him. 2. How did Kiara Advani respond to Toxic's box office performance? Kiara admitted that Toxic's underwhelming box office run after a strong opening weekend left her feeling low, describing the outcome as heartbreaking since the team did not expect the film to misfire. 3. Which other celebrity couples have appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9? Before Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, celebrity couples Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan,