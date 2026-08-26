Toxic Leak: Yash and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally reached theatres, but the release has been followed by a controversy online. Shortly after the film opened on August 26, clips from the movie reportedly started circulating on social media, including footage featuring Yash and Kiara in intimate moments.

The leak has sparked a fresh debate among viewers, particularly because the makers had already asked audiences not to record scenes or share spoilers from the film. Yash And Kiara’s Intimate Scene Leaks Online According to reports, unauthorised clips from Toxic have appeared across social media platforms. Some of the videos reportedly show intimate scenes involving Yash and Kiara, while other posts are said to contain major plot details.

Unlimited Romance with Kiara Advani .



Yash Playing hard #Toxic



What's about Sidharth Malhotra 😳 pic.twitter.com/9I9AQf0R5e — Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) August 26, 2026 The leak has added to the online discussion around Yash and Kiara’s pairing. Their chemistry had already attracted attention before the release, especially after the song “Tabaahi” and promotional material showed the two actors together. However, the leaked footage is also raising concerns about spoilers for audiences who have not yet watched the film in theatres.

Toxic Makers Had Issued A Warning Before Release The Toxic team had specifically appealed to fans before the theatrical release not to record scenes inside cinemas or reveal important story details online. The makers said they wanted audiences to experience the film on the big screen without spoilers.

Despite the warning, clips reportedly began appearing online soon after the film’s release. The incident has once again highlighted the problem of piracy and unauthorised recordings of films inside theatres. ALSO READ: Toxic Ending Explained: Does Raya Die? Here’s What Happens To Yash’s Character Kiara Advani Earlier Addressed Intimate Scene Reports The discussion around Kiara’s intimate scenes is not completely new. Earlier this year, reports claimed that the actor had asked the makers to reduce or remove certain intimate portions from Toxic. Kiara dismissed those reports as “absolute nonsense”.

Yash had also defended Kiara amid online criticism surrounding her role and scenes in the film. Toxic Leak Sparks Fresh Debate As the leaked clips continue to attract attention, social media users are debating the scenes as well as the issue of sharing unauthorised footage. With Toxic now playing in cinemas, fans are also urging others not to circulate spoilers.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It has received an ‘A’ certificate in India for its mature content. FAQS What caused the recent controversy surrounding the movie Toxic? Unauthorised clips, including an intimate scene featuring Yash and Kiara Advani alongside plot spoilers, leaked online shortly after the film's theatrical release despite prior anti-piracy warnings. What censorship rating did Toxic receive from the CBFC? The film was granted an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without major scene cuts, though minor audio modifications and standard warnings were required. How have the makers and fans reacted to the leak? The filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts have strongly condemned the leak, asking audiences to avoid unauthorised clips and experience the movie exclusively in theatres to combat piracy.