Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are making headlines amid reports of their upcoming wedding. The couple got married in Greece on November 10 and 11, the Chennai reception is scheduled for November 21. The news has also raised curiosity about their age difference. Anirudh is 1 year, 9 months and 21 days older than Kavya.
Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Age Comparison
Here is a quick look at their reported birth dates and ages as of November 2026.
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Detail
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Anirudh Ravichander
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Kavya Maran
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Date of birth
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16 October 1990
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6 August 1992
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Age
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36 years
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34 years
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Profession
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Music composer and singer
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Business executive
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Known for
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Tamil film music
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Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sun Group
What Is The Age Difference Between Anirudh And Kavya Maran?
Anirudh Ravichander was born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is known for composing music and singing for several popular Indian films. His breakthrough came with the song "Why This Kolaveri Di" from the 2012 film 3.
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Kavya Maran was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with the group's business operations. She is also widely recognised as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise.
Based on these reported birth dates, Anirudh is 1 year, 9 months and 21 days older than Kavya. Their age difference is therefore less than two years.
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Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Getting Married?
Wedding speculation surrounding the two has been circulating for some time. Anirudh had previously responded to the rumours in June 2025 by writing, "Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours."
However, the latest developments have added weight to the reports. In October 2026, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office announced that Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the couple's wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.
Also Read: Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Who Is Richer And What Is Their Combined Net Worth?
Earlier reports have also suggested that the wedding ceremony took place in Greece on November 10 and 11. Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, had earlier spoken positively about the wedding speculation.
Anirudh and Kavya have now personally shared their wedding pictures on social media. The reception date, however, has been confirmed through the Telangana CMO's public statement.
FAQs
1. What is the age difference between Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?
Anirudh is 1 year, 9 months and 21 days older than Kavya, based on their widely reported birth dates.
2. How old is Anirudh Ravichander in 2026?
Anirudh Ravichander is 36 years old as of November 2026.
3. How old is Kavya Maran in 2026?
Kavya Maran is 34 years old as of November 2026.
4. When is Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception?
The Chennai reception is scheduled for November 21, 2026, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.
5. Where are Anirudh and Kavya reportedly getting married?
Media reports have suggested Greece as the wedding location, but the couple has not personally confirmed the ceremony details.