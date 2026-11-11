Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are making headlines amid reports of their upcoming wedding. The couple got married in Greece on November 10 and 11, the Chennai reception is scheduled for November 21. The news has also raised curiosity about their age difference. Anirudh is 1 year, 9 months and 21 days older than Kavya.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Age Comparison

Here is a quick look at their reported birth dates and ages as of November 2026.

Detail Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran Date of birth 16 October 1990 6 August 1992 Age 36 years 34 years Profession Music composer and singer Business executive Known for Tamil film music Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sun Group What Is The Age Difference Between Anirudh And Kavya Maran? Anirudh Ravichander was born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is known for composing music and singing for several popular Indian films. His breakthrough came with the song "Why This Kolaveri Di" from the 2012 film 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial) Kavya Maran was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with the group's business operations. She is also widely recognised as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise. Based on these reported birth dates, Anirudh is 1 year, 9 months and 21 days older than Kavya. Their age difference is therefore less than two years.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: How Is The Musician Related To Superstar Rajinikanth? Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Getting Married? Wedding speculation surrounding the two has been circulating for some time. Anirudh had previously responded to the rumours in June 2025 by writing, "Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours."

However, the latest developments have added weight to the reports. In October 2026, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office announced that Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the couple's wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.