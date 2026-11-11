Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om has completed 9 years, but there is no official confirmation about its sequel or extension. Recently, writer Maya Puri discussed the possibility of making a sequel to the movie and said that it could be a major commercial success. But he also admitted that recreating the original’s magic would be difficult.

In an interview with Zoom TV, writer Maya Puri suggested that Om Shanti Om would be a commercial success. He believes that bringing the original cast could attract a massive audience.

Will There Be A Sequel To Om Shanti Om?

Speaking about its potential box-office performance, he said, "Voh toh Rs 300 crore ki film banegi aur opening bhi kamaal ki lagegi."

Puri further said that making the sequel would make business sense for Shah Rukh and Farah. However, he admitted that he would be scared to attempt it.

"Business-wise, it completely makes sense for Shah Rukh Khan to make it and Farah Khan to direct it. I will be very scared to attempt that," he said.

Puri said it would be difficult to recreate something that audiences have already embraced. He compared the original film's impact to his grandmother's homemade panjiri, explaining that following the same recipe does not necessarily reproduce the same taste.

"Om Shanti Om is like my nani's panjiri. It can't be made again," he explained.

Puri also suggested that a sequel should expand the original film's universe rather than attempt to replicate its success.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

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What Has Farah Khan Said About Making Om Shanti Om 2?

Filmmaker Farah Khan has also spoken about a possible sequel to Om Shanti Om. She expressed her reservations about continuing the story. In a 2017 interview, marking 10 years of the film, she was asked whether she would consider making a sequel.