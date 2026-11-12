Shah Rukh Khan's love story with Gauri began even before he became an actor. They belonged to different religions, and her family was very apprehensive about the marriage. So when chatter about her conversion to Islam started, he responded with his trademark wit.

When SRK Asked Gauri To Wear Burqa And Change Her Name Shah Rukh narrated a funny story from his wedding in an old talk show with veteran actor Farida Jalal. He recalled that Gauri's whole family sat around whispering, "He's a Muslim boy. Will he change the girl's name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?" Going further in the conversation, Shah Rukh revealed that he asked Gauri to wear a burqa and change her name to Ayesha. He said the family was speaking in Punjabi, so he checked the time and turned to his bride. "They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, 'OK, Gauri, put on your 'burqa' and let's read the namaaz now'."

He continued the story, describing how the relatives reacted. "The whole family stared at us, wondering if I had already changed her religion. So I told them, 'From now on she will wear a burqa all the time, she won't ever leave the house, and her name will be changed to Ayesha, and she will be like this."

(Image: X/@moodydamsel_) ALSO READ - 'SRK And His Family Are Very Indian': Raghav Juyal Lauds Aryan Khan's Command Over Hindi 'I Won't Convert...': Gauri Khan Gauri has spoken about her own beliefs too. On Koffee With Karan, she discussed religion and made her stance clear. She said, "There is a balance; I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim."

She added, "I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously, there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well." Shah Rukh has also shared that growing up with two religions at home sometimes left the children confused. In a 2013 interview with Outlook Turning Points, he said he would answer them with humour, telling them they are Indian first and that their core identity is humanity. He jokingly referenced a Hindi film song while saying so.

ALSO READ - When Shah Rukh Khan Celebrated His First Diwali At Mannat Watching DDLJ By Candlelight Beyond being Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri has built a formidable career as a film producer, fashion designer and celebrity interior designer. She was named one of Fortune Magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018. She continues to maintain her individuality while raising Aryan, Suhana and Abram, blending traditions with modern family values. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for nearly 35 years. They celebrate both Hindu and Islamic festivals together while keeping their individual faiths. FAQ 1. Why did Shah Rukh Khan ask Gauri to wear a 'burqa' at their wedding? Shah Rukh Khan played a prank on Gauri’s family after overhearing them whisper in Punjabi about whether he would convert her to Islam. 2. When did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan get married? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married on October 25, 1991, and have been married for 35 years. 3. Did Gauri Khan convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan? No, Gauri Khan did not convert to Islam. Shah Rukh and Gauri follow their own religions while respecting each other's faiths and celebrating Hindu and Islamic festivals together at home. 4. How many children do Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children: elder son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and youngest son AbRam Khan.